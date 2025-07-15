LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (July 14) | NBA 2K26 Summer League

The LA Clippers and the LA Lakers will face off on Monday in the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas. The Clippers, 2-0 in the tournament, look to keep their unbeaten run. Cam Christie, Jordan Miller, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Kobe Sanders and Trentyn Flowers will lead the Clippers again.

Ad

After a long delay, the Clippers-Lakers encounter finally got going before a restless crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center. Behind a balanced attack led by Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Zavier Simpson, the Clippers raced to a 22-13 lead after one quarter.

Turnovers and lack of chemistry became a prevalent theme in the second quarter for both teams. It wasn't until late in the period that the flow and rhythm of the game improved.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers' surge with two minutes left allowed them to trail by just 32-31 at halftime. Bronny James shot 4-for-4, including 2-for-2 from deep, and went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line for 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

LA Clippers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Yanic Konan Niederhauser 6 0 0 Patrick Baldwin Jr. 8 2 0 Cam Christie 5 3 3 Jordan Miller 4 2 2 Zavier Simpson 7 1 1 Trentyn Flowers 0 0 2 Jahmyl Telfort 2 3 0 Kobe Sanders 0 1 2 John Poulakidas 0 1 0 Juwan Gary - - - - - - - - - - Kobe Brown -- - - - - - - - - - Izaiah Brockington - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Christian Koloko 2 2 0 Cole Swider 8 2 0 Dalton Knecht 6 3 0 DJ Steward 2 2 2 Bronny James 12 4 3 Sir' Jabari Rice 0 2 0 TY Johnson 0 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 1 1 0 Darius Bazley 0 2 0 Trey Jemison III 0 0 0 Sam Mennenga - - - - - - - - - - Julian Reese - - - - - - - - - - Eric Dixon - - - - - - - - - - Ethan Taylor - - - - - - - - - - RJ Davis - - - - - - - - - - DaJuan Gordon - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More