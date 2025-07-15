  • home icon
LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (July 14) | NBA 2K26 Summer League

By Michael Macasero
Published Jul 15, 2025 04:13 GMT
LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (July 14) | NBA 2K26 Summer League. [photo: @laclippers/IG, @lakers/IG]
LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (July 14) | NBA 2K26 Summer League. [photo: @laclippers/IG, @lakers/IG]

The LA Clippers and the LA Lakers will face off on Monday in the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas. The Clippers, 2-0 in the tournament, look to keep their unbeaten run. Cam Christie, Jordan Miller, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Kobe Sanders and Trentyn Flowers will lead the Clippers again.

After a long delay, the Clippers-Lakers encounter finally got going before a restless crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center. Behind a balanced attack led by Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Zavier Simpson, the Clippers raced to a 22-13 lead after one quarter.

Turnovers and lack of chemistry became a prevalent theme in the second quarter for both teams. It wasn't until late in the period that the flow and rhythm of the game improved.

The Lakers' surge with two minutes left allowed them to trail by just 32-31 at halftime. Bronny James shot 4-for-4, including 2-for-2 from deep, and went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line for 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Yanic Konan Niederhauser600
Patrick Baldwin Jr.820
Cam Christie533
Jordan Miller422
Zavier Simpson711
Trentyn Flowers002
Jahmyl Telfort230
Kobe Sanders012
John Poulakidas010
Juwan Gary- - --------
Kobe Brown--- --------
Izaiah Brockington- - --------
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Christian Koloko220
Cole Swider820
Dalton Knecht630
DJ Steward222
Bronny James1243
Sir' Jabari Rice020
TY Johnson001
Arthur Kaluma110
Darius Bazley020
Trey Jemison III000
Sam Mennenga----------
Julian Reese----------
Eric Dixon----------
Ethan Taylor- - --------
RJ Davis- - --------
DaJuan Gordon- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
