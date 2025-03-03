LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 2) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Clippers and the LA Lakers met again on Sunday, the second encounter in three days between the hometown teams. LeBron James and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 106-102 win on Friday to open the mini-series. A victory by the Lakers would clinch the series 3-1.
Luka Doncic scattered 12 points with three assists and three rebounds in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 34-28 lead. Dalton Knecht came off the bench to give his team a lift with eight points and one rebound.
The Clippers kept the Lakers from running away behind a balanced attack led by Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac and James Harden. They combined for 16 points, five assists and two rebounds.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
LA Clippers vs LA Lakers player stats and box score
LA Clippers player stats and box score
LA Lakers player stats and box score
Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.