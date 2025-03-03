  • home icon
LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 2) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 03, 2025 03:12 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LA Clippers vs LA Lakers player stats and box score for Mar. 2 game. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Clippers and the LA Lakers met again on Sunday, the second encounter in three days between the hometown teams. LeBron James and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 106-102 win on Friday to open the mini-series. A victory by the Lakers would clinch the series 3-1.

Luka Doncic scattered 12 points with three assists and three rebounds in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 34-28 lead. Dalton Knecht came off the bench to give his team a lift with eight points and one rebound.

The Clippers kept the Lakers from running away behind a balanced attack led by Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac and James Harden. They combined for 16 points, five assists and two rebounds.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard5
Ivica Zubac6
James Harden5
Norman Powell4
Kris Dunn4
Nicolas Batum0
Drew Eubanks0
Bogdan Bogdanovic3
Amir Coffey1
Patty Mills
Jordan Miller
Kobe Brown
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith7
LeBron James2
Jaxson Hayes0
Gabe Vincent0
Luka Doncic12
Jarred Vanderbilt0
Trey Jemison III2
Shake Milton3
Dalton Knecht8
Markieff Morris----------
Cam Reddish- - --------
Alex Len- - --------
Bronny James- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

