LA Clippers vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (March 12) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two teams aiming to solidify their playoff hopes squared off Wednesday as the LA Clippers took on the Miami Heat. The Clippers were looking to bounce back after their three-game winning streak was snapped, while the Heat entered the game hoping to end their four-game skid.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat box score

LA Clippers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Bogdan Bogdanović 38:34 30 11 4 11 16 68.8 4 7 57.1 4 4 100 1 10 0 0 5 1 19 Nicolas Batum 32:52 6 2 2 2 6 33.3 2 6 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 2 1 0 1 1 4 Ivica Zubac 38:00 26 13 1 12 16 75.0 0 0 0.0 2 3 66.7 5 8 0 0 2 2 5 Kris Dunn 23:50 4 2 3 2 3 66.7 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 3 0 1 2 4 James Harden 38:31 24 8 11 6 20 30.0 3 8 37.5 9 13 69.2 3 5 2 0 3 1 15 Derrick Jones Jr. 23:26 8 4 0 3 3 100 1 1 100 1 4 25.0 0 4 1 0 2 0 5 Amir Coffey 25:16 13 2 1 5 7 71.4 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 Drew Eubanks 09:26 6 2 1 3 3 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 1 2 8 Patty Mills 02:17 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 Kobe Brown 00:34 0 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 Jordan Miller 07:14 2 0 1 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 TOTALS 119 52 24 45 76 59.2 13 27 48.1 16 24 66.7 11 34 7 0 16 10 -

Miami Heat player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Andrew Wiggins 35:50 22 3 5 9 17 52.9 2 7 28.6 2 5 40.0 2 1 0 3 4 4 -9 Bam Adebayo 35:15 6 7 7 2 7 28.6 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 1 6 5 0 1 3 -14 Kel'el Ware 18:24 4 7 2 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 4 3 0 0 1 1 -10 Tyler Herro 41:57 31 6 7 13 23 56.5 2 7 28.6 3 3 100 1 5 2 0 1 0 -14 Davion Mitchell 17:14 6 0 0 2 4 50.0 1 1 100 1 2 50.0 0 0 2 0 1 1 -11 Haywood Highsmith 14:05 0 3 1 0 3 0.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 1 0 1 4 -11 Duncan Robinson 26:48 15 1 0 5 9 55.6 5 9 55.6 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 1 0 -10 Terry Rozier 16:08 7 1 4 3 8 37.5 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pelle Larsson 28:16 10 0 1 3 8 37.5 2 5 40.0 2 2 100 0 0 3 0 0 4 5 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 06:03 3 1 0 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -1 TOTALS 104 35 27 40 84 47.6 14 37 37.8 10 14 71.4 9 20 14 3 10 17 -

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat: Game recap

The Clippers came out strong, racing to a 20-10 lead within the first six minutes. They maintained their double-digit cushion, with James Harden closing out his 11-point first quarter by sinking two free throws to put LA ahead 30-20.

Miami fought back in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 42-38 after a Terry Rozier three-pointer.

With 1:08 left in the half, Tyler Herro threw down a dunk to make it 57-52, and the score held going into the break.

Harden and Zubac paced the Clippers in the first half with 15 points each, while Herro led the Heat with 11.

