LA Clippers vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (March 12) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two teams aiming to solidify their playoff hopes squared off Wednesday as the LA Clippers took on the Miami Heat. The Clippers were looking to bounce back after their three-game winning streak was snapped, while the Heat entered the game hoping to end their four-game skid.
LA Clippers vs Miami Heat box score
LA Clippers player stats
Miami Heat player stats
LA Clippers vs Miami Heat: Game recap
The Clippers came out strong, racing to a 20-10 lead within the first six minutes. They maintained their double-digit cushion, with James Harden closing out his 11-point first quarter by sinking two free throws to put LA ahead 30-20.
Miami fought back in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 42-38 after a Terry Rozier three-pointer.
With 1:08 left in the half, Tyler Herro threw down a dunk to make it 57-52, and the score held going into the break.
Harden and Zubac paced the Clippers in the first half with 15 points each, while Herro led the Heat with 11.
