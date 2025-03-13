  • home icon
LA Clippers vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (March 12) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 13, 2025 02:40 GMT
LA Clippers vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (March 12) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two teams aiming to solidify their playoff hopes squared off Wednesday as the LA Clippers took on the Miami Heat. The Clippers were looking to bounce back after their three-game winning streak was snapped, while the Heat entered the game hoping to end their four-game skid.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat box score

LA Clippers player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Bogdan Bogdanović38:3430114111668.84757.144100110005119
Nicolas Batum32:526222633.32633.3000.00210114
Ivica Zubac38:0026131121675.0000.02366.75800225
Kris Dunn23:504232366.7010.0000.01130124
James Harden38:312481162030.03837.591369.235203115
Derrick Jones Jr.23:2684033100111001425.00410205
Amir Coffey25:1613215771.43475.0000.00200005
Drew Eubanks09:2662133100000.0000.00200128
Patty Mills02:17000000.0000.0000.0000000-1
Kobe Brown00:34010010.0000.0000.01000102
Jordan Miller07:1420111100000.0000.00000019
TOTALS1195224457659.2132748.1162466.71134701610-
also-read-trending Trending

Miami Heat player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Andrew Wiggins35:50223591752.92728.62540.0210344-9
Bam Adebayo35:156772728.6010.022100165013-14
Kel'el Ware18:244722450.0000.0000.0430011-10
Tyler Herro41:573167132356.52728.633100152010-14
Davion Mitchell17:146002450.0111001250.0002011-11
Haywood Highsmith14:05031030.0030.0000.0031014-11
Duncan Robinson26:4815105955.65955.6000.0011010-10
Terry Rozier16:087143837.51333.3000.01000000
Pelle Larsson28:1610013837.52540.0221000030045
Jaime Jaquez Jr.06:033101110011100000.0010000-1
TOTALS1043527408447.6143737.8101471.49201431017-
LA Clippers vs Miami Heat: Game recap

The Clippers came out strong, racing to a 20-10 lead within the first six minutes. They maintained their double-digit cushion, with James Harden closing out his 11-point first quarter by sinking two free throws to put LA ahead 30-20.

Miami fought back in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 42-38 after a Terry Rozier three-pointer.

With 1:08 left in the half, Tyler Herro threw down a dunk to make it 57-52, and the score held going into the break.

Harden and Zubac paced the Clippers in the first half with 15 points each, while Herro led the Heat with 11.

