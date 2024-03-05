LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Highlights and Results: Top 5 moments of the game (March 4)

The LA Clippers faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks for their first season matchup on Monday, seeking to extend their winning streak to three games and halt Milwaukee's run of five consecutive victories.

Despite being the visiting team, the Clippers were favored to secure a win, especially after Milwaukee's star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, was declared inactive shortly before the game began. In Antetokounmpo's absence, Damian Lillard stepped up for the Bucks, racing along to 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including a 3-for-4 performance from beyond the arc, all within the first quarter.

Meanwhile, no other Milwaukee player managed more than three points by the end of the first 12 minutes. Lillard's pace moderated in the subsequent period, yet Pat Connaughton ignited, contributing 10 points in the second quarter. Additionally, Patrick Beverley asserted his offensive influence for the Bucks, adding nine points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 moments of the LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks:

Let's have a closer look at the top moments of the game:

#5 Damian Lillard from the deep

From the outset, Lillard positioned the Bucks for an early run, capitalizing on a miscommunication between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. This error afforded Lillard excessive room to sink an effortless 30-foot shot, marking one of his three 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

Expand Tweet

#4 Damian Lillard hits Paul George with a step back three

Maintaining his early momentum, Lillard, upon returning to the court, found himself in isolation against Paul George on the left wing. With a deft hesitation move, Lillard caused George to lose his balance, retreating backward. Lillard then executed a swift step-back 3-pointer, extending the Bucks' lead by three points.

Expand Tweet

#3 James Harden dances on Brook Lopez

The Clippers initiated the second half with vigor, largely due to Harden orchestrating the offensive rhythm and tactically dissecting the Bucks' defense.

In a strategic move, Harden drew Brook Lopez out of the paint to the left corner by exploiting a switch. Before Patrick Beverley could provide defensive support, Harden drilled a challenging 3-pointer following a skillful dribble between his legs, showcasing his adept control and offensive prowess.

Expand Tweet

#2 Damian Lillard gets his 35th point in style

Facing a seven-point deficit, Lillard spearheaded the Bucks' fourth-quarter surge to narrow the gap.

He skillfully maneuvered around Ivica Zubac with the pick-and-roll, swiftly driving past him from the left wing.

Gaining momentum, Lillard then confronted a rotating Paul George at the rim, adeptly completing the basket despite the challenge and drawing a foul for an and-1 opportunity. This crafty play reduced the lead to four, keeping the Bucks in close contention.

Expand Tweet

#1 Bobby Portis hits the dagger to complete the comeback

Led by Damian Lillard's impressive 41-point performance, the Bucks orchestrated a decisive 13-0 run to cap off their comeback.

As the Clippers opted for a smaller lineup, the Bucks maintained their size advantage with Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis Jr., leveraging defensive rebounds as a critical factor.

This strategy set the stage for a pivotal transition play, where Portis received the ball in the right corner and executed a catch-and-shoot three-pointer, extending their lead to 10 points.

Ultimately, the Bucks secured a 113-106 victory over the Clippers at home in their first matchup of the season series.

Expand Tweet