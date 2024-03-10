LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 10, 2024

On Sunday afternoon, the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks faced off in a matchup of two of the league's top teams. Both squads have performed well as of late as they look to generate positive momentum in the final weeks of the season.

Heading into this matchup, the Bucks sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. Following some early struggles due to a coaching change, the team has started to find a groove. They enter Sunday with a record over 6-4 over their last 10 games.

As for the Clippers, they too have bounced back from their growing pains of a major change. Since James Harden has gotten acclimated, they've been one of the top teams in the West. They currently sit in fourth place and are only two-and-a-half games out of the top spot.

Here is an updated look at the box score for each side.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score (March 10)

LA Clippers player stats and box score:

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT James Harden 11 2 5 0 0 4-11 1-3 2-2 Terance Mann 4 0 1 0 0 1-3 0-2 2-2 Amir Coffey 10 5 1 0 1 4-5 2-2 0-0 P.J. Tucker 5 6 1 0 1 2-5 1-3 0-0 Ivica Zubac 12 4 1 1 1 6-7 0-0 0-0 Norman Powell 6 3 2 1 0 3-8 0-5 0-0 Daniel Theis 2 3 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 Brandon Boston Jr. 3 3 1 0 1 1-5 1-2 0-0 Kobe Brown DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Moussa Dibate DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Bones Hyland 7 1 3 1 0 3-8 1-3 0-0 Jordan Miller DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Xavier Moon DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mason Plumlee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Joshua Primo DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT Damian Lillard 12 1 5 0 0 4-6 4-6 0-0 Malik Beasley 6 1 1 0 0 2-5 2-5 0-0 Jae Crowder 2 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 Giannis Antetokounmpo 14 5 6 0 1 5-11 0-1 4-6 Brook Lopez 2 0 1 0 1 0-1 0-0 2-2 Bobby Portis 11 6 1 0 0 5-12 1-2 0-0 Pat Connaughton 3 1 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 Patrick Beverley 5 3 1 2 1 2-4 1-2 0-0 Thanasis Antetokounmpo DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP MarJon Beauchamp DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Danilo Gallinari 3 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 AJ Green DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Andre Jackson Jr. DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP