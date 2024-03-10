LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 10, 2024

  • home icon
By Kevin McCormick
Modified Mar 10, 2024 20:13 GMT
On Sunday afternoon, the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks faced off in a matchup of two of the league's top teams. Both squads have performed well as of late as they look to generate positive momentum in the final weeks of the season.

Heading into this matchup, the Bucks sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. Following some early struggles due to a coaching change, the team has started to find a groove. They enter Sunday with a record over 6-4 over their last 10 games.

As for the Clippers, they too have bounced back from their growing pains of a major change. Since James Harden has gotten acclimated, they've been one of the top teams in the West. They currently sit in fourth place and are only two-and-a-half games out of the top spot.

Here is an updated look at the box score for each side.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score (March 10)

LA Clippers player stats and box score:

PointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksFG3FGFT
James Harden1125004-111-32-2
Terance Mann401001-30-22-2
Amir Coffey1051014-52-20-0
P.J. Tucker561012-51-30-0
Ivica Zubac1241116-70-00-0
Norman Powell632103-80-50-0
Daniel Theis230011-20-10-0
Brandon Boston Jr.331011-51-20-0
Kobe BrownDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Moussa DibateDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Bones Hyland 713103-81-30-0
Jordan MillerDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Xavier Moon DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mason Plumlee DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Joshua PrimoDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksFG3FGFT
Damian Lillard1215004-64-60-0
Malik Beasley611002-52-50-0
Jae Crowder 210001-30-10-0
Giannis Antetokounmpo 1456015-110-14-6
Brook Lopez 201010-10-02-2
Bobby Portis 1161005-121-20-0
Pat Connaughton 310001-21-20-0
Patrick Beverley 531212-41-20-0
Thanasis Antetokounmpo DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
MarJon Beauchamp DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Danilo Gallinari 300001-11-10-0
AJ Green DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Andre Jackson Jr. DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP

