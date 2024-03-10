LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 10, 2024
On Sunday afternoon, the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks faced off in a matchup of two of the league's top teams. Both squads have performed well as of late as they look to generate positive momentum in the final weeks of the season.
Heading into this matchup, the Bucks sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. Following some early struggles due to a coaching change, the team has started to find a groove. They enter Sunday with a record over 6-4 over their last 10 games.
As for the Clippers, they too have bounced back from their growing pains of a major change. Since James Harden has gotten acclimated, they've been one of the top teams in the West. They currently sit in fourth place and are only two-and-a-half games out of the top spot.