LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for March 3 | 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. Minnesota won both games. They last met Feb. 12, a game that the Timberwolves won 121-100. Anthony Edwards had 23 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal. Kawhi Leonard had 18 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The LA Clippers are coming off of a blowout 140-115 win against the Washington Wizards on Friday. James Harden had 28 points, eight assists and four rebounds. They have split their past 10 games and are 21-8 at home. LA is currently fourth in the West with a 38-20 record.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been the best team in the West. With a 42-18 record, they are at the top of the standings and have won seven of their past 10 games. Minnesota did receive a setback in its most recent game as it lost 124-120 in overtime to the Sacramento Kings. The Wolves’ stars struggled as Jaden McDaniels led them in scoring with 26 points.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury reports

The LA Clippers have been marred with injuries to key players in the past few seasons. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missed significant time that prevented the team from being serious title contenders. That, however, hasn’t been the case this season as both have been mostly healthy and have made the Clippers one of the most formidable teams in the NBA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record in the league for their great play and also good fortune of having their stars healthy. After Karl-Anthony Towns played just 29 games in 2022-23, he has already played 58 games this season.

LA Clippers injury report for March 3, 2024

Russell Westbrook exited Friday’s game against Washington with a fractured left hand. He is expected to miss significant time as he recovers from the injury. Ivica Zubac is questionable with illness.

Player Status Injury Russell Westbrook Out Fractured left hand Ivica Zubac Questionable Illness

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for March 3, 2024

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable in the Minnesota Timberwolves' injury report with left ankle soreness. Kyle Anderson is questionable as well with a knee injury. Jaylen Clark remains out indefinitely as he rehabs from an Achilles injury.

Player Status Injury Anthony Edwards Questionable Left ankle soreness Kyle Anderson Questionable Knee injury Jaylen Clark Out Achilles injury

When is Russell Westbrook expected to return?

Russell Westbrook injured his left hand early in the second quarter when he attempted to poke a ball loose from Jordan Poole. Westbrook held his hand in pain but continued to play for about two minutes. He was eventually subbed out and headed to the locker room.

The Clippers later ruled him out for the remainder of the game. However, no additional information was provided, including the recovery time. Clippers coach Ty Lue said:

“Just feel bad for Russ right now. So we don't know what timetable, don't know if he needs surgery or anything yet. But he's out right now. So just trying to figure it out."

While the Clippers didn’t provide a timeline, we can make a calculated guess from similar injuries. Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul broke his left hand on Jan. 5 and was out of action for 51 days. Going by that timeline, Westbrook could miss the rest of the regular season. He should, however, return at the beginning of the playoffs if the LA Clippers make the postseason without him.