LA Clippers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score for Mar. 26, 2025

The LA Clippers started an Eastern Conference swing with a game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. After beating the Knicks 105-95 in early March, the Clippers looked to sweep the season series. LA entered the game with a healthy roster versus the home team, which continued to miss Jalen Brunson's services.

The Knicks surged to a 33-20 lead after the first quarter behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Cameron Payne. KAT and the backup guard, who started for Brunson, combined for 23 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

The Clippers methodically cut back into the game by playing elite defense. James Harden scored the last five points for the visitors to trail by just 55-54 at halftime.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score

LA Clippers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 8 6 3 Ivica Zubac 6 7 2 James Harden 13 3 2 Norman Powell 10 0 2 Kris Dunn 4 1 2 Nicolas Batum 3 0 0 Derrick Jones Jr. 6 3 0 Ben Simmons 0 4 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 4 0 1 Drew Eubanks - - - - - - - - - Patty Mills - - - - - - - - - - Amir Coffey - -- - - - - - - - Kobe Brown -- - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Mikal Bridges 13 2 7 OG Anunoby 6 3 1 Karl-Anthony Towns 15 7 2 Cameron Payne 15 2 0 Josh Hart 2 3 4 Precious Achiuwa 4 1 0 Mitchell Robinson 0 2 0 Landry Shamet 0 0 2 Tyler Kolek 0 0 5 PJ Tucker - - - - - - - - - - Anton Watson - - - - - - - - - MarJon Beauchamp - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

