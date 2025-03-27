  • home icon
LA Clippers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score for Mar. 26, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 27, 2025 00:39 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
LA Clippers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score for Mar. 26 game. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Clippers started an Eastern Conference swing with a game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. After beating the Knicks 105-95 in early March, the Clippers looked to sweep the season series. LA entered the game with a healthy roster versus the home team, which continued to miss Jalen Brunson's services.

The Knicks surged to a 33-20 lead after the first quarter behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Cameron Payne. KAT and the backup guard, who started for Brunson, combined for 23 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

The Clippers methodically cut back into the game by playing elite defense. James Harden scored the last five points for the visitors to trail by just 55-54 at halftime.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score

LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard863
Ivica Zubac672
James Harden1332
Norman Powell1002
Kris Dunn412
Nicolas Batum300
Derrick Jones Jr.630
Ben Simmons040
Bogdan Bogdanovic401
Drew Eubanks---------
Patty Mills- - --------
Amir Coffey- ---------
Kobe Brown-- --------
New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Mikal Bridges1327
OG Anunoby631
Karl-Anthony Towns1572
Cameron Payne1520
Josh Hart234
Precious Achiuwa410
Mitchell Robinson020
Landry Shamet002
Tyler Kolek005
PJ Tucker----------
Anton Watson- --------
MarJon Beauchamp- --------
Delon Wright- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Edited by Michael Macasero
