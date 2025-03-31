The LA Clippers will make the long journey down to Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday evening, with both teams desperate for a win to cement their places in the automatic playoff spots.

The Clippers (42-32) are eighth in the Western Conference, only one game behind the sixth-place Golden State Warriors. Orlando, meanwhile, is eighth in the East with a 36-39 record.

A win against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday provided the Magic with some breathing room, but Jamahl Mosley's team needs to string together some wins if they hope to break into the top six and avoid the play-in tournament.

With some star talent on display, this should be an entertaining a hard-fought basketball game. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, James Harden and Norman Powell are expected to feature on Monday at the Kia Center.

LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

LA Clippers guard James Harden defends Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony at Intuit Dome. Photo Credit: Imagn

The return of Kawhi Leonard has provided some stability and hope for a LA Clippers team that had a shaky start to the campaign. Los Angeles has won seven of its last nine, and the veteran forward has been a key contributor.

When the Clippers are healthy, coach Tyronn Lue Lue has been consistent with his starting five. Ivica Zubac leads the way with 71 starts, followed by James Harden with 70. Norman Powell and Derrick Jones Jr. have also received significant starts.

Guards Jordan Miller and Seth Lundy are out of Monday's game with injuries, while Kawhi Leonard and Amir Coffey are day-to-day.

Expect to see the Clippers come out with a starting group of James Harden, Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

LA Clippers depth chart

G James Harden Ben Simmons Patty Mills G Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Jordan Miller (O) Seth Lundy (O) F Norman Powell Amir Coffey Kobe Brown F Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Nicolas Batum C Ivica Zubac Drew Eubanks

The return of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner from midseason injuries means the Orlando Magic should be competitive in the postseason. Both players missed significant chunks of the campaign due to the same injury (a torn oblique).

The Magic have had to shuffle their lineup throughout the season. Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the roster with 71 starts, while Franz Wagner is next on the list with 55.

The Magic will be without guard Jalen Suggs and center Mortiz Wagner, both sidelined with injuries. Point guard Cole Anthony is questionable for Monday's game due to a toe issue.

The Magic will likely take the court with Cory Joseph, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic depth chart

G Jalen Suggs (O) Cole Anthony (Q) Cory Joseph Mac McClung G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Gary Harris Anthony Black F Franz Wagner Caleb Houstan Jett Howard F Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Tristan da Silva C Wendell Carter Jr Goga Bitadze Moritz Wagner (O)

LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic players to watch

Kawhi Leonard didn't play in the LA Clippers' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday but could return to the lineup against the Magic. The former NBA champion has featured in seven of the last eight games and shown glimpses of brilliance.

Against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Leonard scored a game-high 31 points, shooting 10-of-14 from the field. Over the season, the six-time All-Star is averaging 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Paolo Banchero has had the hot hand for the Orlando Magic over the last few weeks. The 6-foot-10 forward has led the team in scoring in 12 of their last 13 games. Banchero is showing that he can contribute in multiple ways. This season, he's averaging 25.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 4.2 apg and 0.8 spg over 41 starts.

