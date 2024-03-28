LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 28)

The LA Clippers arrived at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, aiming to retaliate for a recent defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The rematch garnered significant anticipation, especially given its location in Philadelphia, where the Clippers' current standout, James Harden, previously showcased his talents. A victory for the visiting team would not only secure their revenge but also provide Harden with a sense of gratification.

Similar to their initial meeting, Philadelphia started the game with momentum. In this instance, the 76ers established a commanding 30-18 lead after the first 12 minutes of play. Tyrese Maxey and Buddy Hield collaborated effectively to propel the home team to their early advantage.

The second quarter unfolded in a manner reminiscent of their prior encounter. Los Angeles reacted with heightened urgency and increased hustle, enabling them to claim the quarter with a 28-20 scoreline. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Paul George asserted their influence on the game, contributing significantly to the Clippers' resurgence.

Despite the Clippers' efforts, Philadelphia maintained a narrow 50-46 advantage heading into halftime. As the game progressed, the 76ers held onto a 79-75 lead with one quarter remaining.

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers top 5 highlights and viral moments

#5. Kyle Lowry and Mo Bamba show their connection

Kyle Lowry faked Terance Mann on a 3-pointer to effectively blow by him, and upon collapsing, their defense left Ivica Zubac on an island with an alley-oop to Mo Bamba for the emphatic dunk.

#4. Tyrese Maxey isolation vs Kawhi Leonard

The latest addition to the 76ers' All-Star lineup remained undeterred by Kawhi Leonard's defensive efforts at the top of the key. With a crafty feint to his left, he successfully tricked Leonard into shifting his weight, creating enough room for Maxey to confidently execute a pull-up 3-pointer.

#3. Buddy Hield with a clutch 3-pointer

Buddy Hield delivered a clutch performance by sinking a 3-pointer from the 35-foot mark just as the shot clock was about to expire, positioning the 76ers for a two-point lead and prompting the Clippers to call a timeout.

#2. Kawhi Leonard's clutch layup

As the Clippers sought a crucial basket to narrow the 76ers' lead, they faced a challenging offensive scenario. However, Amir Coffey managed to locate Kawhi Leonard on a cutting drive.

Despite encountering three 76ers defenders, Leonard executed a remarkable acrobatic layup and drew a foul, earning an additional free-throw opportunity which he successfully converted.

#1. Kelly Oubre mad at refs for no foul call in last play

Following a late jump ball, Kelly Oubre aggressively drove toward the rim in an attempt to score with a layup.

However, Paul George intervened at the eleventh hour, denying Oubre the opportunity.

Oubre, visibly frustrated, expressed his dismay as the referees refrained from calling a foul. Head coach Nick Nurse joined in, voicing his discontent with the officiating as they were observed passionately engaging with the referees.

