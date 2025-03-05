LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score (March 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

  • home icon
By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 05, 2025 04:18 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Looking at LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score- Image: Imagn

Two struggling teams clashed in Tuesday’s LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns showdown, with both aiming to build momentum as the regular season winds down and playoff positioning becomes crucial.

Below is the box score for the LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns box score

LA Clippers player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Kawhi Leonard18:0611124944.41425.02210001001121
Bogdan Bogdanović18:3813315683.333100000.003000028
Ivica Zubac18:3815727887.5000.01250.007100228
Kris Dunn12:532111425.0030.0000.001100012
James Harden17:088372450.01250.0331000310102
Amir Coffey12:218103650.0010.0221000120032
Drew Eubanks5:22320010.0000.03475.0110000-12
Nicolas Batum11:003221250.01250.0000.01100004
Jordan Miller5:5421011100000.0000.0010011-5
TOTALS652315244158.561540.0111384.62195037-
also-read-trending Trending

Phoenix Suns player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Kevin Durant17:088432825.01425.033100040120-2
Bol Bol09:052101520.0020.0000.0010012-16
Nick Richards14:25104055100000.0000.0130002-18
Bradley Beal14:40022040.0010.0000.0111120-18
Devin Booker20:506232540.0030.02366.7110031-26
Royce O'Neale13:499103650.03560.0000.00100014
Grayson Allen11:005012210011100000.0001001-4
Mason Plumlee09:356433475.0010.0000.00400022
Tyus Jones09:28302020.0020.033100001001-2
TOTALS492014184143.951926.38988.931532810-
LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Game recap

The Clippers came out firing, opening the game with an 11-4 run, fueled by newcomer Bogdan Bogdanovic, who knocked down back-to-back 3s to cap the stretch.

However, the Suns responded, outscoring LA 26-13 the rest of the quarter. Mason Plumlee and Royce O’Neale combined for the final five points in just six seconds, giving Phoenix a 30-24 lead after one.

The Clippers took control in the second quarter, opening with a 12-3 run and keeping their foot on the gas, dominating the Suns 41-19 in the period.

Led by Ivica Zubac (15 points, seven rebounds), Bogdanovic (13 points, three 3s), and Kawhi Leonard (11 points), LA headed into halftime with a commanding 65-49 lead.

