LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score (March 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two struggling teams clashed in Tuesday’s LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns showdown, with both aiming to build momentum as the regular season winds down and playoff positioning becomes crucial.

Below is the box score for the LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns box score

LA Clippers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Kawhi Leonard 18:06 11 1 2 4 9 44.4 1 4 25.0 2 2 100 0 1 0 0 1 1 21 Bogdan Bogdanović 18:38 13 3 1 5 6 83.3 3 3 100 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 0 0 0 28 Ivica Zubac 18:38 15 7 2 7 8 87.5 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 7 1 0 0 2 28 Kris Dunn 12:53 2 1 1 1 4 25.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 12 James Harden 17:08 8 3 7 2 4 50.0 1 2 50.0 3 3 100 0 3 1 0 1 0 2 Amir Coffey 12:21 8 1 0 3 6 50.0 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 0 1 2 0 0 3 2 Drew Eubanks 5:22 3 2 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 4 75.0 1 1 0 0 0 0 -12 Nicolas Batum 11:00 3 2 2 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 Jordan Miller 5:54 2 1 0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 1 -5 TOTALS 65 23 15 24 41 58.5 6 15 40.0 11 13 84.6 2 19 5 0 3 7 -

Phoenix Suns player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Kevin Durant 17:08 8 4 3 2 8 25.0 1 4 25.0 3 3 100 0 4 0 1 2 0 -2 Bol Bol 09:05 2 1 0 1 5 20.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 2 -16 Nick Richards 14:25 10 4 0 5 5 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 3 0 0 0 2 -18 Bradley Beal 14:40 0 2 2 0 4 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 1 1 2 0 -18 Devin Booker 20:50 6 2 3 2 5 40.0 0 3 0.0 2 3 66.7 1 1 0 0 3 1 -26 Royce O'Neale 13:49 9 1 0 3 6 50.0 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Grayson Allen 11:00 5 0 1 2 2 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -4 Mason Plumlee 09:35 6 4 3 3 4 75.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 0 0 2 2 Tyus Jones 09:28 3 0 2 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 3 3 100 0 0 1 0 0 1 -2 TOTALS 49 20 14 18 41 43.9 5 19 26.3 8 9 88.9 3 15 3 2 8 10 -

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Game recap

The Clippers came out firing, opening the game with an 11-4 run, fueled by newcomer Bogdan Bogdanovic, who knocked down back-to-back 3s to cap the stretch.

However, the Suns responded, outscoring LA 26-13 the rest of the quarter. Mason Plumlee and Royce O’Neale combined for the final five points in just six seconds, giving Phoenix a 30-24 lead after one.

The Clippers took control in the second quarter, opening with a 12-3 run and keeping their foot on the gas, dominating the Suns 41-19 in the period.

Led by Ivica Zubac (15 points, seven rebounds), Bogdanovic (13 points, three 3s), and Kawhi Leonard (11 points), LA headed into halftime with a commanding 65-49 lead.

