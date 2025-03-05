LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns player stats and box score (March 4) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two struggling teams clashed in Tuesday’s LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns showdown, with both aiming to build momentum as the regular season winds down and playoff positioning becomes crucial.
Below is the box score for the LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game.
LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns box score
LA Clippers player stats
Phoenix Suns player stats
LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Game recap
The Clippers came out firing, opening the game with an 11-4 run, fueled by newcomer Bogdan Bogdanovic, who knocked down back-to-back 3s to cap the stretch.
However, the Suns responded, outscoring LA 26-13 the rest of the quarter. Mason Plumlee and Royce O’Neale combined for the final five points in just six seconds, giving Phoenix a 30-24 lead after one.
The Clippers took control in the second quarter, opening with a 12-3 run and keeping their foot on the gas, dominating the Suns 41-19 in the period.
Led by Ivica Zubac (15 points, seven rebounds), Bogdanovic (13 points, three 3s), and Kawhi Leonard (11 points), LA headed into halftime with a commanding 65-49 lead.
