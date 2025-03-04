  • home icon
  LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 4 | NBA 2024-25 Season 

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 4 | NBA 2024-25 Season 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:16 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn

The LA Clippers are set to take on the Phoenix Suns in the final game of their eight-game road trip. Kevin Durant and Co. have already secured the regular season series, but the Clippers will head into tonight’s showdown at the Footprint Center determined to avoid a season sweep.

While Phoenix has won all three meetings between the teams this season, each game has been tightly contested. The average margin of victory across the games stands at just 3.6 points.

Their most recent battle took place on Jan. 27 in Arizona, where James Harden led the way for the Clippers with a 24-point, 10-assist double-double. Ivica Zubac also delivered a dominant performance, tallying 25 points and 16 rebounds, while Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard combined for 41 points.

Despite the strong display from the starting unit, the Clippers’ bench struggled to contribute. They combined for just eight points with three reserves being held scoreless.

On the other side, Phoenix leaned on its star duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who combined for 50 points and 13 assists, helping the Suns extend their winning streak to three games.

With Ty Lue’s side missing several crucial pieces for tonight’s clash, the No. 11 Suns should be favored to win and move closer to the play-in territory.

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for Mar. 4

LA Clippers injury report

The LA Clippers are missing several key players for tonight’s clash. Norman Powell (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee) and Derrick Jones Jr. (groin) will be sidelined.

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Phoenix Suns will be missing the services of Cody Martin, who is dealing with a sports hernia. Additionally, Bradley Beal has also been added to the dreadful list under “questionable” due to “left calf injury management”.

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 4

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The LA Clippers’ projected starting lineup includes James Harden and Kris Dunn as the backcourt duo, Amir Coffey and Kawhi Leonard at the three and four respectively and Ivica Zubac playing as the center.

Point

Guard

Shooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
James HardenKris DunnAmir CoffeyKawhi LeonardIvica Zubac
Patty MillsBogdan BogdanovicJordan MillerNicolas BatumDrew Eubanks
Kobe Brown
Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

The Phoenix Suns are expected to start Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bol Bol and Nick Richards.

Point

Guard

Shooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Tyus Jones Devin Booker Kevin Durant Bol Bol Nick Richards
Monte Morris Grayson AllenRoyce O'NealeRyan DunnMason Plumlee
Damion Lee

Edited by Veer Badani
हिन्दी