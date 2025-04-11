LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 11, 2025

The LA Clippers will hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Heading into this game, the Clippers hold the fifth seed (48-32) in the Western Conference. With two games left, their position on the board looks promising. But, LA is being trailed by the Golden State Warriors in sixth, the Memphis Grizzlies in seventh and the Minnesota Timberwolves in eighth.
All three teams are just a game behind the Clippers and will catch up if they drop any of their upcoming games. Kawhi Leonard and Co. are riding a six-game winning streak and have won eight out of their last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Kings are ninth in the West and have already locked a place in the play-in tournament.
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips
The Clippers-Kings game will take place at the Golden 1 Center on Friday. The game goes live at 10:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. PT). Fans can stream the game live with either NBA League Pass or FuboTV.
Moneyline: Clippers (-250) vs. Kings (+205)
Odds: Clippers (-6.5) vs. Kings (+6.5)
Total (O/U): Clippers (o226.5 -110) vs. Kings (u226.5 -110)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff.
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Preview
Friday’s game will be the fourth Clippers-Kings meeting of the 2024-25 season. The Clippers have had the Kings’ number this season and lead the head-to-head 3-0. They will look to sweep the regular-season series on Friday.
These teams first met on November 8 and the game was won by the Clippers, 107-98. With Kawhi Leonard out, James Harden and Norman Powell led the way for LA. Powell finished with 32 points and 12 rebounds while Harden recorded 22 points and eight assists.
Their second game was played on November 22. This time, the Clippers didn’t have Leonard or Powell. Still, they defeated the Kings. Harden led the way for LA, recording 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
Their most recent meeting was on March 9 and ended with the Clippers winning 111-110 in an OT thriller. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined to score 61 points, but it wasn’t enough. If the Kings couldn’t take them down at full strength, then Friday’s game will likely play out similarly.
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted starting lineups
Kings
PG: Keon Ellis | SG: Zach LaVine | SF: DeMar DeRozan | PF: Trey Lyles | C: Domantas Sabonis
Clippers
PG: James Harden | SG: Kris Dunn | SF: Norman Powell | PF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Betting tips
Kawhi Leonard has begun to look like his former self. He has averaged 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his last five games. With Powell questionable for Friday, Leonard will likely take more shots. So, it could pay off to bet on him to surpass his points prop of 25.5.
Sabonis is also in fine form and has averaged 20.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists over his last five outings. He has been playing hard to help the Kings get to the playoffs. As such, expect him to go over his rebounds prop of 12.5 against the Clippers.
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction
Last time these teams played, the Clippers prevailed by a single point. This upcoming game could be just as close, since both teams will have nearly identical rosters. However, the Clippers still have more talent on their squad and will most certainly advance. Expect the Clippers to win a close game.
