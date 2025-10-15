LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 15, 2025

The LA Clippers are set to kick off their road trip before wrapping up the preseason, starting with a contest against the Sacramento Kings on October 15. Wednesday’s clash at the Golden 1 Center will be the third outing for both teams and their second-to-last before the regular season begins. Both Pacific Division rivals are still searching for their first preseason win against NBA competition.
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings game details and betting odds
The Clippers-Kings clash is set to tip off at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The live telecast will be available on NBCSCA. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).
Moneyline: Clippers (-160) vs Kings (+135)
Odds: Clippers (-3.5 -110) vs Kings (+3.5 -110)
Total (O/U): Clippers (o226.5 -112) vs Kings (u226.5 -111)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings preview
The LA Clippers started their preseason with an impressive performance, clinching a dominant 142-95 victory over China’s Guangzhou Loong-Lions at the Frontwave Arena on October 9. Kawhi Leonard led the scoring with 18 points, while new additions Chris Paul and John Collins both added 15 points each.
Just a few days later, on October 12, the Clippers faced the Denver Nuggets and weren’t able to keep the same momentum. Ivica Zubac had a solid game with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but the team ultimately fell short in a 102-94 loss.
Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are still looking for their first win of the preseason. They dropped their opener to the Toronto Raptors 130-122, and then lost 124-123 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite the back-to-back defeats, the duo of Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis has been impressive, combining to average 31.0 points per game across both matchups.
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings predicted starting lineup
Clippers
G: James Harden | G: Derrick Jones Jr. | F: Kawhi Leonard | F: John Collins | C: Ivica Zubac
Kings
G: Dennis Schroder | G: Keon Ellis | F: Zach LaVine | F: DeMar DeRozan | C: Domantas Sabonis
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings prediction
The LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings are set for a star-studded showdown, featuring a total of seven All-Stars between the two teams. Fans can expect an exciting contest with the Clippers favored to come out on top.
With Kawhi Leonard fully healthy, Los Angeles looks strong, while Sacramento could face challenges as DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray are all listed on the injury report.
Prediction: Expect the Clippers to win by 6 points.
