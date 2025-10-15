  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 15 | 2025 NBA Preseason

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 15 | 2025 NBA Preseason

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 15, 2025 19:30 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 15. (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings is one of the four preseason games scheduled to be played on Wednesday. The Clippers are coming into the matchup fresh off a 102-94 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Ad

(Schedule 1 a.m. IST)

The Kawhi Leonard-led squad had opened its preseason campaign with a dominant display. They secured a 142-95 blowout win against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions from the Chinese Basketball Association. However, the matchup against Denver was a different case.

The Clippers will look to get back on the winning track, starting with their matchup against the Kings, who have had a rough start to their preseason campaign. The Kings have lost the first two preseason games on their schedule, and are desperate for a win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The LA Clippers will hit the road to face the Kings for the preseason matchup. The game will be held at the Golden 1 Center, while the tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on the league's website and mobile app with an NBA League Pass subscription.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports

Clippers

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bradley Beal are listed as day-to-day on LA's injury report. Bogdanovic is dealing with back soreness that he suffered after the game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. Beal, on the other hand, is rehabbing from a knee injury.

Ad

Kings

Keegan Murray is listed out for the Kings' third preseason game, while DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk are listed as day-to-day on the injury report. Murray is out with a thumb injury and is scheduled to undergo surgery, which will leave him sidelined for at least four weeks.

DeRozan is dealing with right groin soreness, while Monk is recovering from illness.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth charts

Clippers

Ad

The LA Clippers are expected to start James Harden and Derrick Jones as the preferred backcourt duo, while Kawhi Leonard and John Collins make up the front court. If Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the medical clerance to compete, he can take up Jones' place in the backcourt.

PGJames HardenChris Paul
SGDerrick JonesBogdan Bogdanovic*Kris Dunn
SFKawhi LeonardDerrick Jones Jr.
PFJohn CollinsNicolas BatumKobe Brown
CIvica ZubacBrook LopezYanic Konan Niederhauser
Ad

Kings

The Sacramento Kings can try new tactics and switch up their rotations in the next game. However, they are expected to stick to their core starting five, featuring Dennis Schroder at point guard, Domantas Sabonis at the post, and Zach LaVine at the wing.

If DeMar DeRozan feels healthy, he can make a return and form a solid frontcourt alongside LaVine.

PGDennis SchroderDevin Carter
SGKeon EllisMarkelle Fultz
SGZach LaVineJae CrowderDoug McDermott
PFDeMar DeRozanTrey LylesIssac Jones
CDomantas Sabonis
About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Avi Shravan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications