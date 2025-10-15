LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 15 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings is one of the four preseason games scheduled to be played on Wednesday. The Clippers are coming into the matchup fresh off a 102-94 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

(Schedule 1 a.m. IST)

The Kawhi Leonard-led squad had opened its preseason campaign with a dominant display. They secured a 142-95 blowout win against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions from the Chinese Basketball Association. However, the matchup against Denver was a different case.

The Clippers will look to get back on the winning track, starting with their matchup against the Kings, who have had a rough start to their preseason campaign. The Kings have lost the first two preseason games on their schedule, and are desperate for a win.

The LA Clippers will hit the road to face the Kings for the preseason matchup. The game will be held at the Golden 1 Center, while the tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on the league's website and mobile app with an NBA League Pass subscription.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports

Clippers

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bradley Beal are listed as day-to-day on LA's injury report. Bogdanovic is dealing with back soreness that he suffered after the game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. Beal, on the other hand, is rehabbing from a knee injury.

Kings

Keegan Murray is listed out for the Kings' third preseason game, while DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk are listed as day-to-day on the injury report. Murray is out with a thumb injury and is scheduled to undergo surgery, which will leave him sidelined for at least four weeks.

DeRozan is dealing with right groin soreness, while Monk is recovering from illness.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth charts

Clippers

The LA Clippers are expected to start James Harden and Derrick Jones as the preferred backcourt duo, while Kawhi Leonard and John Collins make up the front court. If Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the medical clerance to compete, he can take up Jones' place in the backcourt.

PG James Harden Chris Paul SG Derrick Jones Bogdan Bogdanovic* Kris Dunn SF Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. PF John Collins Nicolas Batum Kobe Brown C Ivica Zubac Brook Lopez Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Kings

The Sacramento Kings can try new tactics and switch up their rotations in the next game. However, they are expected to stick to their core starting five, featuring Dennis Schroder at point guard, Domantas Sabonis at the post, and Zach LaVine at the wing.

If DeMar DeRozan feels healthy, he can make a return and form a solid frontcourt alongside LaVine.

PG Dennis Schroder Devin Carter

SG Keon Ellis Markelle Fultz

SG Zach LaVine Jae Crowder Doug McDermott PF DeMar DeRozan Trey Lyles Issac Jones C Domantas Sabonis



