La La Anthony and Ciara drop heartfelt reactions on Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant's Valentine's Day post

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's wife, Vannessa Bryant, took to Instagram on Friday to share a post in memory of her late husband. The businesswoman posted an image of Kobe and her for Valentine's Day, earning heartfelt reactions from La La Anthony and Ciara in the comments.

Celebrating the day of love, Vanessa captioned the post with two words.

"Valentine's Day. ❤️," she wrote sharing the image.

The post garnered plenty of attention as fans, players, and famous personalities reacted with love in the comments. Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony was among the comments too.

"❤️❤️❤️," she commented sending love to Vanessa.

American R&B singer Ciara Princess Wilson aka Ciara shared her reaction in the comments as well.

"♾️ ♥️," she wrote, expressing love with two emojis.

La La Anthony and Ciara comment on Vanessa Bryant's Instagram post

Kobe and Vanessa first met in November of 1999 when the latter was working as a backup dancer for the rap duo "Tha Eastsidaz." The Lakers star, who was there to work on a rap album fell in love with Vanessa and six months later, the couple was engaged. Their relationship moved steadily after, and the duo got married in 2001 at the St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point California.

The couple shared four children together and were together for over two decades before Kobe's untimely death in 2020.

Vanessa Bryant continues the philanthropy work first started by Kobe Bryant amid LA fires

Although known for his exploits on the court, Kobe Bryant was much more than just a legendary basketball player. The Philadelphia native was a huge philanthropist who dedicated his life to helping various communities through his non-profit organization, Mamba Sports Foundation, which he founded in 2018.

After his tragic death in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, Vanessa Bryant has continued the work Kobe started, as their foundation helps many communities and individuals today.

Vanessa recently shared a post highlighting the organization's work especially during the recent Los Angeles fires which affected thousands of people across the city:

" Today, @MambaMambacitaSports took our first step in supporting children and families that had to evacuate their homes due to the LA fires," she wrote, sharing a post on Instagram.

After the death of Kobe and Gianna in 2020, Vanessa renamed the foundation to "Mamba Mambacita Sports Foundation," honoring both their memories.

