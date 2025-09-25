  • home icon
  Basketball
  La La Anthony fires 1-word reaction as son, Kiyan, and Azzi Fudd turn heads in Travis Kelce's $3.04B fashion collab 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 25, 2025 10:50 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: DEC 13 Luhi Holiday Invitational - Long Island Lutheran vs Sierra Canyon - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce found himself in the spotlight not only in the sports arena but also in the fashion world, thanks to Kiyan Anthony’s latest social media activity. On Wednesday, Kiyan shared a five-photo post on Instagram, highlighting the collaboration between Kelce’s Tru Kolors brand and American Eagle.

The post carried even more star power, as it also featured UConn basketball sensation Azzi Fudd, drawing attention from fans.

The partnership with American Eagle, a fashion company valued at $3.04 billion, filled the comment section with reactions. Among them was La La Anthony, Kiyan’s mother, who proudly expressed her excitement.

“This! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️,” La La wrote.
“put this in the louvre 🙂‍↕️,” American Eagle commented.
“Let go bro! 👏,” @derektpratt said.
“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” JR Smith commented.
“Dope 🔥#Fam‼️,” @momilli888 said.
“Looking good @kiyananthony so proud of you grandma loves you 🔥🔥🔥❤️🙏🏽,” Carmen Elsa Surillo, La La’s mother, commented.
Credits: Instagram (@kiyananthony)
Kiyan Anthony isn’t new to the fashion industry. His partnership with Tru Kolors and American Eagle is apart from the work he has done with brands like PSD and One Way Clothing.

Meanwhile, Anthony is set to begin his freshman season with the Syracuse Orange. He's expected to lead them during the 2025-26 college basketball season.

La La Anthony can’t control emotions as son, Kiyan, leaves for college

The shift to college isn’t just tough on students. As La La Anthony shared, it’s a big adjustment for parents, too.

On Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, La La opened up about how emotional she’s been since Kiyan left for Syracuse University. Without him, La La said that the house feels quiet and empty, and she’s been brought to tears trying to cope with the massive change.

"Kiyan has officially left for college and I keep telling people that it's just something that I don't think I heard enough people talk about, or maybe I just wasn't prepared for it," La La said. "You hear conversations about everything people go through in life. For some reason, I wasn't privy to the conversation about when your kid leaves for college.
"I'm not embarrassed to say it, I'm leaning into it, so I can understand what that feeling is and try to like move past it and get to whatever the other side is, but right now I'm so deep in that feeling, and it’s been hard.”

It’s not clear if Kiyan will be in Syracuse’s starting lineup. Further, no media house has Kiyan being picked in either of the rounds during the 2026 draft. Hence, his focus will be on establishing his place in Syracuse's starting lineup and raising his draft stock.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

