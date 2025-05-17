La La Anthony, Michael B. Jordan and Sabrina Ionescu honor Kobe Bryant's daughter's career milestone with heartfelt tributes

Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia Bryant, reached a major milestone as she graduated from the University of Southern California with distinction. Bryant was studying film at USC’s famed School of Cinematic Arts. She posted photographs from her graduation on Instagram this Friday.

Many celebrities, including La La Anthony, Michael B. Jordan and Sabrina Ionescu, reacted to Bryant’s post with heartfelt tributes.

“Congratulations!! World is yours!! 🙏🏾✨,” said Jordan.

“My smart intelligent beautiful girl ♥️,” Anthony wrote.

“♥️♥️♥️😍,” said Ionescu.

Along with her degree in film, Natalia Bryant has also worked as a model and is signed with IMG Models. She has worked for brands like Versace, Victoria’s Secret, David Yurman and more. Most recently, Bryant did a photoshoot with Flaunt and was featured on the cover of their magazine.

Fresh out of college, Bryant will now look to make a name for herself in the film industry. Interestingly enough, Kobe Bryant was a key creative force behind the Oscar-winning animated short film “Dear Basketball.” He worked as a writer, narrator, and producer on the project.

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, beams with pride as she celebrates her daughter's major milestone

Vanessa Bryant was the happiest about her daughter's graduation and posted pictures on Instagram to show her pride. Bryant made two posts, one was a photograph of Natalia Bryant wearing her graduation sash. The other was just a close-up of her sash focusing on the words, Cum Laude.

"We’re so proud of you @nataliabryant ! ❤️🎓🎉#USC ✌️#GRAD #CumLaude." Bryant wrote under the post.

"4 ever 🫶🏽❤️👑🐍 @nataliabryant ❤️🎉 #USCGRAD #CumLaude."

Natalia Bryant's graduation sash seemed to be custom-made as it featured Kobe Bryant's Mamba logo. A special gesture from Kobe's daughter to wear his logo on one of the most important days of her life.

Whether Bryant models or goes into filmmaking after college, fans can rest assured, knowing that she will continue to honor Kobe's legacy. Her mother, Vanessa Bryant, has also done a stellar job of keeping her husband and daughter, Gianna's legacy alive through the Mamba and Mambacita foundations.

Thanks to his wife's efforts, Kobe Bryant's shoes are still some of the most commonly worn sneakers in the NBA, even five years after his tragic demise.

