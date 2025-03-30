La La Anthony promotes son Kiyan Anthony's lifestyle brand with 4-words on latest merch drop

La La Anthony, ex-wife of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, promoted her son Kiyan Anthony's merchandise on social media. In 2023, Kiyan and his friend, Jadyn, launched their clothing brand, One Way Clothing NY LLC. The young Anthony was 16 at the time, while Jadyn was 17.

Being entrepreneurs at such a young age, Kiyan and Jadyn were able to find success with their merchandise. They have launched a plethora of clothing designs, ranging from sweats and hoodies.

La La Anthony showed support by sharing with her followers the new set of clothes her son and his friend launched. Kiyan Anthony and Jadyn dropped new zip-up hoodies matched with jogger pants.

"New sweatsuits just dropped," La La wrote on her Instagram stories.

La La Anthony's Instagram Stories

In addition to the new merchandise drop, the new design is also their way of celebrating One Way Clothing NY LLC's anniversary. For those interested in purchasing these items, each item ranges from $85 to $95, depending on the design.

Kiyan Anthony snubbed from 2025 McDonald's All-American roster despite MVP win

Kiyan Anthony has proven himself to be on the right track in following his father's footsteps. Anthony is the number one prospect in New York and is playing for Long Island Lutheran High School, which is the third-best team in New York.

Kiyan also achieved one of the ultimate prizes when he was named the Finals MVP for The Throne National Championship on Saturday. Anthony dropped an impressive 25 points and five rebounds with a 60% accuracy from the field.

While it was a sweet moment for Carmelo Anthony's son, the NBA legend didn't appreciate how Kiyan was snubbed from the 2025 McDonald's All-American roster. Melo expressed his frustrations on why that shouldn't have been the case.

"“(Kiyan Anthony) ain’t lose in high school yet, in his senior year yet,” Melo said. “They’re the number three in the country. What are we sitting here talking about? How? That’s my perspective on it, I think he got jerked. I think he deserved (being named a McDonald's All-American).”

Kiyan is set to play for his father's alma mater, Syracuse University. It'll be exciting to see how the young Anthony performs at the NCAA level.

