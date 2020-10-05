LA Lakers 104-115 Miami Heat: Twitter explodes as Jimmy Butler punishes LeBron James & co. with 40-point triple-double | NBA Finals

After two one-sided affairs in the NBA Finals, Game 3 turned out to be a riveting contest. The LA Lakers were expected to sweep the floor once again but foul trouble to key players and untimely turnovers from LeBron James and Anthony Davis helped the Miami Heat secure a win. Jimmy Butler led the cause for the Eastern Conference outfit with 40 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Miami Heat enjoy the advantage early on

Anthony Davis

Both teams started off slowly with shots not falling for either party. Tyler Herro hasn't had the greatest of runs in the NBA Finals and missed pretty much everything from the field early on in Game 3.

Tyler Herro is playing bad because he’s literally wearing Paul George’s signature shoes. Hope this helps — Austin (@ChefTrillie) October 5, 2020

Anthony Davis got into foul trouble and the LA Lakers failed to impose their authority. LeBron James had to take over proceedings entirely as a result.

Anthony Davis was +23 in Game 1 and +10 in Game 2 … he was somehow a -17 in that first half, attempting only 2 shots and committing 5 turnovers. Expect that to flip in the 2nd half. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 5, 2020

The Miami Heat were still without the services of Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic both of whom missed their second consecutive game. But Jimmy Butler stepped up to the occasion and led both teams in scoring in the first half with 19 points as the Miami Heat led LA Lakers 58-54 going into the break.

Those who want more Butler aggression, getting it tonight. No one else hitting shots, so he does. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 5, 2020

LA Lakers reclaim the lead

Advertisement

The likes of Duncan Robinson, Kelly Olynyk, and Herro started to make a few shots early into the third as the Miami Heat took control of proceedings, leading by as many as 14 points. Jimmy Butler also continued on his exploits. However, the LA Lakers didn't sit quietly. Davis finally found his mojo as the Purple and Gold retaliated.

Nothing you can do when big game Kelly Olynyk comes for you. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 5, 2020

The bench came up big for the LA Lakers on the night. On the back of some impressive three-point shooting from Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma, the Purple and Gold went on a 20-6 run and reclaimed the lead. The playmaking of LeBron James helped the aforementioned duo find open looks.

Reminder: the Lakers surrendered zero assets to add Markieff Morris mid-season rather than pay the Knicks for Marcus Morris — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) October 5, 2020

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler forces the issue for Miami Heat as LeBron James disappoints

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

From there onwards though, it became the Jimmy Butler show. Butler demanded the possession of the ball from his Miami Heat teammates as he drove to the cup and got many calls. His mid-range game was impeccable as well. Butler was ably supported by Herro and Robinson.

Jimmy Butler scored a career-high 26 points in the paint (regular season and playoffs) with 13 of his 14 made field goals came in the paint. Only players with more points in the paint in a Finals game over the last 20 years are Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James. @ESPNStatsInfo — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 5, 2020

The LA Lakers couldn't find much rhythm after their burst initially during the fourth quarter and LeBron James committed a few costly turnovers as well. Eventually, the Miami Heat defense held on to secure the franchise's first victory in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Advertisement

Laker fans, if you are blaming the officiating you are just blind from emotions. 19 turnovers (Bron 8 and AD 5) way too many, Jimmy was special, numerous blown defensive assignments, and the list goes on. "Refs" was not the problem. — Joe Knows (@JoeKnowsYT) October 5, 2020

The LA Lakers still lead the NBA Finals 2-1 but this game would give Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat – who have been playing with two key players – the hope of pulling off a comeback. LeBron James has some work to do.

After the game, Jimmy Butler received the deserved plaudits for his 40-point triple-double.

Jimmy Butler > Kawhi Leonard — * (@DoisPorCentoSTB) October 5, 2020

Advertisement

the Lakers just lost to Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, and My Chemical Romance pic.twitter.com/qro46DhohU — manny (@mannyfidel) October 5, 2020

LeBron James ended the game with 25 points and was just two assists shy of a triple-double, however, he had a whopping eight turnovers.

Very surprised by and disappointed in LeBron, who had a pretty sorry fourth quarter. But AD had a rough game, so LeBron is still in position to win the MVP he desperately wants and needs. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 5, 2020

LeBron James had 8 turnovers tonight — tying his career-worst in a Finals game. pic.twitter.com/SLE00hPHpZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 5, 2020

LeBron played horrible down the stretch... The Lakers need Anthony Davis more than LeBron and him playing only half the game proves how much more valuable he is to the Lakers — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) October 5, 2020

Advertisement

Despite the loss, Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma played really well today and had 19 points apiece. The duo received their plaudits.

Lakers had no business being in that game at all. If not for Kuzma and Morris’ shooting from three this is a blowout.



Both leaders didnt show up tonight. — Vinay Killawala (@vkillem) October 5, 2020

Also read: NBA Finals 2020 - 5 Reasons why Miami Heat can beat LA Lakers