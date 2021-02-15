LA Lakers 105-122 Denver Nuggets: Twitter in a frenzy as Nikola Jokic snaps Purple and Gold's winning streak with another triple-double performance

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets put the hammer down in the second half, overpowering the LA Lakers to secure a 122-105 blowout win at the Ball Arena.

The defending champions, LA Lakers visited the Ball Arena for their second meeting of the season against the Denver Nuggets, who were also their opponents in the 2019-20 Western Conference Finals.

The LA Lakers bested the Denver Nuggets in the first encounter of the season overpowering Jokic and co. by 33 points in the second half en route to a 114-93 victory. The tides turned in Denver's favor tonight as the Joker exacted revenge by thrashing LeBron James and company to secure an emphatic win. The matchup was also a chance for basketball fans around the to see 2 top MVP candidates going head to head.

Nikola Jokic tallied a triple-double with 23 points to go along with 16 boards and 10 assists. Jamal Murray dropped a game-high 25 points as the Denver Nuggets registered their fifteenth win of the season. Meanwhile, LeBron James ended his game night with 22 points, also adding 10 boards and nine assists to his tally.

LA Lakers currently occupy the second spot in the Western Conference standings behind Utah Jazz, while Denver Nuggets slot in at the 7th spot right above Golden State Warriors.

Nikola Jokic and crew surge past LA with dominant second-half showing

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets

The game started pretty evenly as the score was tied at 33 apiece at the end of the first quarter with LeBron James and Nikola Jokic leading the way for their ball clubs. Purple and Gold were defending their impressive seven-game winning streak, and the Denver Nuggets entered this contest on the back of a two-game winning run.

The game swayed in favor of the Denver Nuggets the moment LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, went down with an injury. The Brow, who missed two matches recently with a right Achilles tendonosis, collided with Jokic in the second quarter requiring the coaching staff to immediately pull him out of the action.

Anthony Davis leaves the game after injuring his Achilles pic.twitter.com/5x5gO86u3e — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 15, 2021

AD's health and low season averages by his lofty standards continue to be the biggest storyline for the reigning champions this season. With Anthony Davis sidelined, LeBron James elevated his game for a near triple-double performance but was let down by the LA Lakers bench unit, who were far from impressive on the offensive end.

NBA fans displayed their love for the teams on Valentine's day. Check out how Twitterati reacted to the showdown between two top contenders in the West:

To: The rest of the @NBA

Love: The best center in the world pic.twitter.com/vhXYoUqjOP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 14, 2021

The Denver Nuggets enter this game on a two game winning streak. Tonight obviously they're looking to extend their winning streak to three. They're gonna have their work cut out for them tonight against the reigning NBA Champions, the Los Angeles Lakers. — Randy Ragsdale (@RandyRagsdale5) February 15, 2021

Happy Valentine’s Day to my one true love the world champion Los Angeles Lakers — Edgar Garibay (@edgurr) February 14, 2021

First quarter: Lakers 33, Nuggets 33



AD led L.A. w/ 8 pts. LeBron has 6 pts. THT came in and provided a nice spark w/ 6 pts off attacking the rim. Lakers have 20 points in the paint already. Nikola Jokic is up to 12 pts, nearly matching his total from the previous matchup (13). — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 15, 2021

Them Denver Nuggets really be looking like a 4 piece happy meal Nuggets from McDonalds😂 — David Machuca (@DavidMachuca93) February 15, 2021

Lebron sits on the bench... Nuggets kill the lakers wtf — Ryan Mitchell 🌹 (@RyanMitt24) February 15, 2021

Nuggets went on a run as soon as Lebron and Kuzma left the floor #lakers — tubby (@tubbynolim) February 15, 2021

JFC🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ can we just sit Anthony Davis until the playoffs? Dude fragile as fuck #Lakers #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/XwHqFmiAvF — Drunk Tom Brady Fan Account ➐ (@ReadTheBioNgga) February 15, 2021

Halftime: Nuggets 73, Lakers 61



Denver closed the first half on a 28-10 run, but all that matters for the Lakers right now is Anthony Davis' health. Davis, who has right Achilles tendonosis, limped off of the floor after his right leg collided with Nikola Jokic. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 15, 2021

Lakers offense was shit, Nuggets were hitting everything, and we couldn’t stop fouling. Lucky to be this close. — REPEAT SZN - RIP Kobe 🙏🏽 (@lakurnashun) February 15, 2021

if the Denver nuggets want someone to stand around and not guard LeBron, I'm available on Thursday and Saturday this week https://t.co/D4QNnGphyO — cat au lait (@Autumnal_Coffee) February 15, 2021

The Nuggets were up by 12 at the half against the Lakers in LA just ten days ago and ended up losing that game. Up by 12 once again tonight at the break.



NEED to build upon that first half...a rinse + repeat effort this time in the second.



Learn from your mistakes. — Katy Winge (@katywinge) February 15, 2021

It was Deja vu for the LA Lakers fans as the reigning champs entered the second half trailing by 12 points just like they did ten days ago at the Staples Center. It was Nikola Jokic led the charge for the Denver Nuggets, while LeBron James did his best to keep his team in the game.

Nuggets 14-29 from 3

Lakers 4-19🙄 — Hey Arnold! And Evan MobleyStan🇲🇽 (@King_Gerry_R) February 15, 2021

Nikola Jokic with the quietest triple double against the Los Angeles Lakers on national television.



In only three quarters. pic.twitter.com/AYDktt7VqO — Duvalier Johnson (@DuvalierJohnson) February 15, 2021

Jamal saves his best finishes for the Lakers 😱 pic.twitter.com/H2kg62cYHk — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 15, 2021

Denver Nuggets are carving the Lakers right now. Lakers look new to the NBA out there. — Mac Laren (@snacksprovided) February 15, 2021

The @nuggets put it down on the @Lakers, stopping a wining streak and continuing their own! — Stephen Love (@sirstevelove74) February 15, 2021

If AD is gone the Lakers have to make a move because there is no way we can compete with teams like the Clippers Jazz Nuggets with no AD w — King James 👑 (@WrldGoat3) February 15, 2021

I do.



I fucking LOVE TO SEE IT.



Take your L back to LA, Lakers!#DenverNuggets https://t.co/5Eg0nf9dvt — Jadey (@n1njade) February 15, 2021

The LA Lakers will go on to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in another road game on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets will travel to the TD Garden for a showdown against the Boston Celtics for their next matchup.