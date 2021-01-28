LA Lakers 106-107 Philadelphia 76ers: 5 hits and flops as Joel Embiid outduels LeBron James with MVP-like performance

The Philadelphia 76ers came out of the gate with an offensive outburst and were able to hold their lead for a close victory over the LA Lakers on Wednesday.

The 76ers were led by early MVP candidate, Joel Embiid, on the offensive end and played excellent team defense to fend off any comeback efforts.

Joel Embiid's recent production has been outstanding as he is averaging 30 points and 11 rebounds per game in his last 10 matches. The Philadelphia 76ers also got great production from young star Ben Simmons, who recorded his 31st career triple-double on 17 points, 10 assists and 11 boards.

The LA Lakers were trailing by 14 points with just over 4 minutes remaining in the game and made an incredible push to take a 1-point lead with 12 seconds remaining.

With the final possession of the game, the Philadelphia 76ers placed their fate into the hands of Tobias Harris. With Alex Caruso defending him, Harris faked a drive to the basket, stopped on a dime and splashed the game-winner with 2.3 seconds left.

Let us now take a look at some of the biggest hits and flops from the Philadelphia 76ers' victory over the LA Lakers:

Hit: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Joel Embiid has averaged over 30 points in his last ten games

The 7-foot-2 Cameroonian was in his zone tonight, fearlessly shooting and driving no matter who stepped in front of him.

Joel Embiid finished the night with 28 points and 6 boards to go along with 4 assists. The star center shot only 8 of 18 from the field but was able to get to the stripe with great efficiency.

Frank Vogel: Anthony Davis, can you guard Embiid tonight?

AD:

pic.twitter.com/GEcGsrI8RL — Lyle (@WalkWithLyle) January 28, 2021

Embiid knocked down 11 of his 13 free throws, punishing the LA Lakers' defenders when they tried to get too physical.

Overall, Embiid's attitude and effort drove the Philadelphia 76ers' offense and should continue to do so as they make a run at a title.

Flop: Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

Anthony Davis had two turnovers and four personal fouls

While Anthony Davis had a solid night on the offensive end, his defense is what landed him on the flop list tonight.

While silencing Joel Embiid is no small task, Davis is expected to shut down any big man in the game. The power forward finished the game at a dismal 50% free throw percentage and missed all three of his shots from beyond.

Anthony Davis will likely be quick to put this game behind him and move forward.

Hit: LeBron James (LA Lakers)

LeBron James led all scorers with 34 points

Regardless of the Philadelphia 76ers' victory, LeBron James had himself a fantastic night on the offensive end.

James finished with a game-high 34 points with 6 boards and 6 assists, falling just short of a wild comeback victory.

Tonight, Lebron was given his first flagrant foul since 2014 on a play that sent Joel Embiid to the hardwood. Take a look and see for yourself whether it warranted the violation:

Joel Embiid was visibly in pain and went down hard on his back after being fouled.



LeBron was called for a flagrant 1 and Embiid stayed in the game. pic.twitter.com/LSOVsgVy5f — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2021

Regardless, the 18-year veteran was looking as sharp as ever, driving and spinning his way to the basket on command.

It is clear that LeBron James has not lost a step in the competition, throwing up MVP-caliber performances night after night.

Flop: Seth Curry (Philadelphia 76ers)

Seth Curry finished the game 1-6 from the field

Seth Curry has fallen ice cold since returning from the COVID protocol list. In his last two games, he has scored a mere 9 points combined and is shooting 14% from three-point range.

The Philadelphia 76ers hoped to get some precision shooting from Curry when they added him to their roster but have been slightly disappointed with his production thus far.

Hit: Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)

Ben Simmons recorded his 31st career triple-double on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers' star Ben Simmons started his night with some frustration, getting denied on multiple occasions as he tried to drive to the rim. He, however, remained resilient, going back to the paint and testing his luck time after time.

Eventually, the 24-year-old was able to get his way, tallying 17 points and drawing defenders in from the perimeter. When he is able to attract the attention of defenses, his passing skill is heightened to new levels. The 6-foot-11 guard dished out ten assists tonight, raising his average to 7.9 assists per game.

The Philadelphia 76ers will go on the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 29th, while the LA Lakers will continue their road trip and play the Detroit Pistons on January 28th.