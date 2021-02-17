LA Lakers 112-104 Minnesota Timberwolves: Twitter reacts to LeBron James and co. winning without Anthony Davis

It wasn't pretty by any stretch but the LA Lakers won 112-104 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. LeBron James took charge but he had plenty of help from Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell. The LA Lakers played without Anthony Davis for the first time since the All-Star had an MRI to reveal an Achilles and calf injury.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, who made life difficult for the LA Lakers especially in the second half.

The LA Lakers had some great highlights in the first half

There were so many turnovers for the LA Lakers in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, especially in the first quarter. But they found time for some incredible plays. LeBron James and Alex Caruso provided the biggest highlights for the LA Lakers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves gave the LA Lakers everything they had

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards had no fear. He was brash enough to take and make a three in LeBron James' face! Fans were raving about Edwards in this game. This kid is special!

After that three, Anthony Edwards has 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks on the night, good for his seventh 20+ point effort of the season.



Edwards becomes the sixth @Timberwolves rookie to have 20+ points/5+ rebounds/5+ assists/2+ blocks in a game. (h/t @bball_ref) — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 17, 2021

Anyone with eyes can see the obvious, Anthony Edwards has all the talent in the world. And the personality, work ethic to be great. The Wolves organization must continue to develop his game, and surround him with talent. You build around Ant. #Timberwolves #NBA — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) February 17, 2021

Anthony Edwards’ rapid development is quickly evolving from “some people thought he was a bust?” to “a lot of people owe us a damn apology.” — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) February 17, 2021

The LA Lakers tightened things up in the second half

Josh Okogie #20 gets the ball away from Montrezl Harrell #15

The LA Lakers caught up to the Minnesota Timberwolves by the end of the third. The Timberwolves made it difficult for the Lakers but the defending champs were able to create separation eventually with timely baskets and clamp-down defense.

Montrezl Harrell with back to back defensive plays!

Anthony Edwards was on fire in the fourth quarter, knocking down a number of shots including clutch threes.

Anthony Edwards (right)

No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards has 9 of his 27 points in the past few minutes, including B2B 3’s, to trim LAL’s lead to 5 at 105-100. LAL had pushed their lead to 14 moments earlier. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 17, 2021

Anthony Edwards is gonna be a star. — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) February 17, 2021

Anthony Edwards is not afraid of the moment, you gotta give him that. — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) February 17, 2021

But the LA Lakers made clutch play after clutch play to put the game away.

The players showed great camaraderie by taking the time to greet Karl-Anthony Towns who has had arguably the most grueling experience of any NBA player with the coronavirus. Towns, who recently returned from COVID-19, lost a number of family members to the pandemic including his mother last year. James and Anthony Edwards also had a moment.

Alot of Lakers in a hurry to dap up Ant after the final buzzer. Players know what Ant is getting up to, even if the national media pretends they don't.



Not alot of shame in losing to LeBron (especially when your dramatically out coached). — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) February 17, 2021

finally home in my bed recovering & the lakers won - what a day 💜💛🙏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/C3QOBrKCVb — KoBree 🌸 (@xoxoxobreezy) February 17, 2021

Lakers are 5-1 without AD and Lebron is averaging 25, 8 and 8 pic.twitter.com/dTY9aWhbyA — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) February 17, 2021

Despite the loss, the future looks bright for the Minnesota Timberwolves with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns have played 5 games together in total. Ever.



If there are people who want to judge this team based off that they’re clueless.



A full healthy season of D-LO + KAT is a playoff team. — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 16, 2021

Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns play well together 😊 #NBA — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) February 17, 2021

Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He also made five threes. Towns had 15 points and six rebounds but didn't get many touches in the second half.

For the LA Lakers, James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Schroder finished with 24 points while Harrell had 17 points and six boards.

