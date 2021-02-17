LA Lakers 112-104 Minnesota Timberwolves: Twitter reacts to LeBron James and co. winning without Anthony Davis

It wasn't pretty by any stretch but the LA Lakers won 112-104 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. LeBron James took charge but he had plenty of help from Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell. The LA Lakers played without Anthony Davis for the first time since the All-Star had an MRI to reveal an Achilles and calf injury.
The Minnesota Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, who made life difficult for the LA Lakers especially in the second half.
The LA Lakers had some great highlights in the first half
There were so many turnovers for the LA Lakers in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, especially in the first quarter. But they found time for some incredible plays. LeBron James and Alex Caruso provided the biggest highlights for the LA Lakers.
The Minnesota Timberwolves gave the LA Lakers everything they had
Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards had no fear. He was brash enough to take and make a three in LeBron James' face! Fans were raving about Edwards in this game. This kid is special!
The LA Lakers tightened things up in the second half
The LA Lakers caught up to the Minnesota Timberwolves by the end of the third. The Timberwolves made it difficult for the Lakers but the defending champs were able to create separation eventually with timely baskets and clamp-down defense.
Anthony Edwards was on fire in the fourth quarter, knocking down a number of shots including clutch threes.
But the LA Lakers made clutch play after clutch play to put the game away.
The players showed great camaraderie by taking the time to greet Karl-Anthony Towns who has had arguably the most grueling experience of any NBA player with the coronavirus. Towns, who recently returned from COVID-19, lost a number of family members to the pandemic including his mother last year. James and Anthony Edwards also had a moment.
Despite the loss, the future looks bright for the Minnesota Timberwolves with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He also made five threes. Towns had 15 points and six rebounds but didn't get many touches in the second half.
For the LA Lakers, James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Schroder finished with 24 points while Harrell had 17 points and six boards.
Published 17 Feb 2021, 09:57 IST