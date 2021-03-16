LA Lakers 128-97 Golden State Warriors: Twitter reacts as LeBron James' triple-double trumps Stephen Curry's 27-point effort

The LA Lakers decimated the Golden State Warriors 128-97 at the Chase Center to claim the season series 2-1. LeBron James was the creator-in-chief for the Purple and Gold as his triple-double sunk the sluggish Warriors who were playing on a second consecutive night.
Stephen Curry had 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting but the rest of his crew didn't turn up. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers bench had a phenomenal burst as they outscored the Golden State Warriors' second unit 71-41.
LA Lakers take control in the second quarter and dominate the rest of the way
The LA Lakers were a bit slow to start the first quarter with LeBron James picking up two offensive fouls within the first four minutes.
LeBron got his mojo back soon and facilitated the offense for his side with Montrezl Harrell exploding for 15 points in the second quarter. Harrell feasted on James Wiseman in the post and finished with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting.
Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker also showcased their potential against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 17 and 18 points respectively off the bench. Horton-Tucker had 10 assists as well, a career-high for the sophomore.
LeBron James was undeniably the alpha yet again, as he finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to bring up the LA Lakers' 26th win of the season.
Stephen Curry left waging a lone battle as the Golden State Warriors crumble again
Stephen Curry scored 15 of the Golden State Warriors' 26 points in the first quarter as they trailed the LA Lakers by just three points at this juncture. He even became the Warriors' franchise leader in assists in this game by overtaking Guy Rodgers.
However, the LA Lakers started firing on all cylinders in the second quarter and Curry just didn't receive the needed support from his teammates.
The Golden State Warriors shot a paltry 43.1% from the field and weren't too careful with possession either, committing 22 turnovers in the process.
The LA Lakers will now host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors get a day's rest and will hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets on Thursday.