LA Lakers 128-97 Golden State Warriors: Twitter reacts as LeBron James' triple-double trumps Stephen Curry's 27-point effort

The LA Lakers decimated the Golden State Warriors 128-97 at the Chase Center to claim the season series 2-1. LeBron James was the creator-in-chief for the Purple and Gold as his triple-double sunk the sluggish Warriors who were playing on a second consecutive night.

Stephen Curry had 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting but the rest of his crew didn't turn up. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers bench had a phenomenal burst as they outscored the Golden State Warriors' second unit 71-41.

LA Lakers take control in the second quarter and dominate the rest of the way

The LA Lakers were a bit slow to start the first quarter with LeBron James picking up two offensive fouls within the first four minutes.

LeBron James is guarded by Kelly Oubre Jr.

LeBron got his mojo back soon and facilitated the offense for his side with Montrezl Harrell exploding for 15 points in the second quarter. Harrell feasted on James Wiseman in the post and finished with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

Lakers signed Harrell for 2 years, $19 mil. Bargain. — Carl Steward (@stewardsfolly) March 16, 2021

Great performance from the Lakers tonight. Overall showing exactly how deep this team is even without key players. Lebron & Trezz dominated with the others doing what they needed to do as well. Offense and defense showed out big & shooting was just beautiful to watch. — Vivian (@Butterfly_424) March 16, 2021

I’m not an NBA coach, but playing a bunch of kids against LeBron James and Montrezl Harrell isn’t ideal. — Carlos Murillo (@LosMurillo126) March 16, 2021

“The Lakers should trade 27 Year Old Montrezl Harrell on a $9 M Contract for 36 year old PJ Tuck-“ pic.twitter.com/HYxfy9NdfG — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) March 16, 2021

LeBron and Montrezl Harrell are a problem 😤 pic.twitter.com/BrmJowglu4 — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) March 16, 2021

Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker also showcased their potential against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 17 and 18 points respectively off the bench. Horton-Tucker had 10 assists as well, a career-high for the sophomore.

LeBron James was undeniably the alpha yet again, as he finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to bring up the LA Lakers' 26th win of the season.

nah lebron funny asf, man went up so hard for that rebound, got the trip double, fouled and sat down



🤣🤣🤣 — 𝘼𝘽 (@dubniners) March 16, 2021

Yeah the Lakers didn't send a team to the G League bubble but they let THT play the Warriors so that's basically the same thing. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 16, 2021

Kyle Kuzma is a different player. All you had to do was have patience. — Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 (@LakerCentral365) March 16, 2021

LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with 10 triple-doubles after turning 35 years old. pic.twitter.com/1woPe77mOW — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 16, 2021

Kyle Kuzma is making me and everyone who believed in him look like a genius! Have always Loved that Kid man! pic.twitter.com/2X8n7wRgSg — DTLF (@DantheLakersFAN) March 16, 2021

Stephen Curry left waging a lone battle as the Golden State Warriors crumble again

Stephen Curry scored 15 of the Golden State Warriors' 26 points in the first quarter as they trailed the LA Lakers by just three points at this juncture. He even became the Warriors' franchise leader in assists in this game by overtaking Guy Rodgers.

Stephen Curry

However, the LA Lakers started firing on all cylinders in the second quarter and Curry just didn't receive the needed support from his teammates.

The Golden State Warriors shot a paltry 43.1% from the field and weren't too careful with possession either, committing 22 turnovers in the process.

🗣FREE STEPH CURRY!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 16, 2021

Looney isn't giving the Warriors much at all right now. Wiseman started strong but faded. Two ineffective games in a row for Oubre. Draymond was a non-factor. Bazemore 0/5 in 14 minutes. Wiggins scored when the game was already out of hand. Who do you even trust off the bench? — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 16, 2021

Warriors record at various points this season

2-2

3-3

4-4

6-6

8-8

12-12

19-19

20-20 (current record) — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 16, 2021

Stephen Curry is now the Warriors all time leader in assists, passing Guy Rodgers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5TIy9ExIxv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2021

The Golden State "inconsistence personified" Warriors really are gonna go 36-36 this season aren't they? 🤣 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 16, 2021

We’re gonna get you outta there @StephenCurry30, don’t worry — april (@itsnotapril) March 16, 2021

The LA Lakers will now host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors get a day's rest and will hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets on Thursday.