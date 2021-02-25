LA Lakers 89-114 Utah Jazz: Twitter shocked as LeBron James and co. get blown out in 4th consecutive loss 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffered a 25-point thrashing at the hands of the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The 114-89 loss was the Lakers' fourth straight defeat as they are reeling from the loss of two starters, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder.

The Utah Jazz proved their superiority when they blew the game wide open in the second quarter and hardly received any resistance from the LA Lakers.

Before the game started, the Lakers were being set up for failure on Twitter by infamous LeBron hater, Skip Bayless.

LeBron and the Lakers should win this game. They've played better on the road. Jazz are overrated. Tonight, the Lakers finally have a hot shooting night. Tonight, LeBron surely (finally) makes 4 or 5 threes. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 25, 2021

The Utah Jazz took the driver's seat against the LA Lakers in the first half

After losing their third game in a row, the LA Lakers made a change to their usual starting lineup, with Wesley Matthews and Kyle Kuzma back as reserves.

The Lakers and the Jazz were nearly even after the first quarter but the latter quickly took charge and had a 10-point lead with less than three minutes gone in the second quarter.

The Utah Jazz would extend it to 16 with 5:24 left in the quarter as Mike Conley, snubbed from an All-Star appearance in the eyes of some, took over.

Brand new starters for your defending 2020 NBA Champion Lakers: Bron, Kentavious, THT, Keef, and Gasol



For Utah: Conley, Mitchell, Bojan, O’Neale, Gobert — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 25, 2021

Jazz up 24-23 on the Lakers after 1Q.



Jazz shooting 9-22 overall, but Mitchell is 0-6 and they're just 3-10 from 2-point range. Conley very good so far after the All-Star snub. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) February 25, 2021

Given how they’re capable of scoring, the Lakers holding this Utah team to 24 in the first is pretty impressive. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) February 25, 2021

Apparently being twice-spurned from the All-Star Game turns Mike Conley into being incapable of missing a shot (14p on 5-5 overall, 4-4 from 3), but also a bit error-prone (3 turnovers). Jazz lead 41-30. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 25, 2021

That sequence of defense and threes shows exactly why this Jazz team is dangerous — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) February 25, 2021

Here's one highlight from an otherwise uninspired first half by the LA Lakers. LeBron James can still get to the rim with the best of them.

The Utah Jazz took the heart of the LA Lakers early in the third quarter

In the second half, the Utah Jazz didn't look back and put the LA Lakers in their rearview mirror immediately. And that's saying it nicely. The Jazz outworked and outhustled the Lakers, getting contributions from every player.

Threes rained at Vivint Arena though most came in the first half. Donovan Mitchell struggled with his shot, but it didn't matter.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz drives past Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 24, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Jazz are as good as advertised. Lakers with a poor effort tonight despite two of their best defenders out. These will be long games. Why it’s important to get W’s against teams you should. Those blown games are more important than this Jazz blowout imo. — Chris Manning 🐍 (@LD2K) February 25, 2021

Jazz routed Lakers 114-89 Wednesday night: ViewFromVegas is the Jazz easily covered after closing as 9-point home favorites (stayed way Under betting total of 219 points); underdogs went 5-3 ATS on the day w/ Spurs-Thunder closing pick-'em; Overs went 5-4 @VSiNLive — Dave Tuley (@ViewFromVegas) February 25, 2021

Rough, rough night for the Lakers, blown out in Utah 114-89 to lose for the 5th time in six games. LeBron 19p 4r 4a 4tos; Trezz 16p 6r; Markieff 12p 9r; THT 8p on 3-of-12 5r 4a. LAL goes 8-for-33 from 3 while the Jazz go 22-for-48. LAL hosts POR on Friday. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 25, 2021

The fact that Anthony Davis is out doesn't explain why the LA Lakers are performing so poorly, but it does tell us how important he is to this team.

As many have surmised from the Lakers' poor showing in the past four games, this has an immense impact on LeBron James' bid to win the MVP this season.

Bayless once again had another tweet about the game to pour salt over LeBron's wound.

Told folks AD was the Lakers most valuable player — Cas (@theyknowSims_) February 25, 2021

LeBron watching his MVP argument disappear like this after going 1-5 since AD got hurt ... pic.twitter.com/m2iqF5zVu3 — Brad Schmidt (@_Brad_Schmidt) February 25, 2021

Does anyone but the most Blind Witness believe LeBron James is still The Best Player on the Planet? LeShannon bet me 5 cases LeBron would lead LA to a 6-3 record or better over the 9 games w/o AD, starting at Minn. Just five games in, 1-4. Do the math. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 25, 2021

As for the victors, the Utah Jazz once again proved that they're the best team in the NBA right now.

A Utah Jazz fan stated that LeBron James doesn't win in Utah. He may be right as the Jazz are celebrating right now. Even non-Jazz fans are enjoying this team!

Time to put some respect on the @utahjazz



• Best record in the NBA (26-6)

• Won 22 of last 24 games

• Haven’t lost at home since Dec.

• Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert: All Stars

• Most PPG in West

• Fewest PPG allowed in West

• Blew out defending champion Lakers 114-89 pic.twitter.com/Z2KPcOzfHH — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) February 25, 2021

This year’s Jazz are more 2004 Pistons than 2015 Hawks — 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🏀✈️ (@mldiffley) February 25, 2021

I should’ve known we were going to win tonight simply because we were playing Lebron in Salt Lake. He doesn’t win here. He can win everywhere else, and with whatever other team he thinks he will win a title with, but he doesn’t win in Utah. 😈 Goodnight Jazz Nation! 🔥🔥🔥 — Morgan Gobert ( or go home )🐐🐻 🕷🕸 (@jazzedupmorgan) February 25, 2021

Not a Jazz fan but this man is fun and special to watch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uaBlN1zCw8 — Wardell Burner (@WardellBurner) February 25, 2021

Will the LA Lakers continue to struggle without Anthony Davis? Dennis Schroder is expected to be back in their next game, and they will have less of an excuse if they lose again.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, are running roughshod over the entire NBA with a league-best 26-6 record and have shown no signs of slowing down.

