LA Lakers 115-108 Cleveland Cavaliers: 5 hits and flops as LeBron James scores 46 points against former team

It was a big game for LeBron James as he took his LA Lakers to Ohio to battle his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday.

The Lakers extended their franchise-best road record to 10-0 with a 115-108 victory over the Cavaliers, who kept the game close until the final minute.

King James made sure to put on a show against the team that drafted him with a 46-point masterpiece, marking his best scoring game against the Cavs.

However, LeBron James isn’t the only one who played well. In contrast, there were also those who couldn’t put the ball in the basket tonight.

Check out our 5 hits and flops from the game between the LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers:

Hit: LeBron James (LA Lakers)

LeBron James went on a scoring binge early, with 17 points in the first quarter, including four three-pointers.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers threatened to pull away in the fourth quarter, James made timely defensive plays and took over on offense to deflate the run.

The LA Lakers forward scored 21 big points in the quarter including a logo three when his team was up by only two points at the time (100-98) with less than five minutes remaining.

Logo LeBron 🔭

LEBRON JAMES vs CAVS 🔥



46 PTS

19/26 FG

7/11 3PT

8 REB

6 AST

2 BLK

LEBRON JAMES vs CAVS 🔥

46 PTS
19/26 FG
7/11 3PT
8 REB
6 AST
2 BLK
2 STL

That basket gave the LA Lakers a 5-point lead and a comfortable cushion heading into the late stages of the game.

He also scored a clutch three with less than two minutes remaining and a turnaround jumper from the corner, with 58.9 seconds left, that sealed the win.

Aside from the 46 points, James also had eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes.

Flop: Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

Anthony Davis #3 of the LA Lakers receives his 2020 NBA championship ring during a ceremony before the opening night game against the LA Clippers on December 22, 2020 (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Anthony Davis had an ice-cold 5-of-16 shooting game that allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers to come back from a 14-point deficit in the first half. He also missed a technical free throw in the third quarter that illustrated how tough a night it was for the LA Lakers big man.

In fairness to Davis, his interior defense, especially in the fourth period, discouraged some of the Cavs players from entering the lane. When they did, Davis was right there to alter their shot. He also managed to score 17 points and grab 10 rebounds in the end.

Hit: Montrezl Harrell (LA Lakers)

With his team clinging for dear life in the second half, Montrezl Harrell carried the LA Lakers offensively with putbacks and baskets in the teeth of the Cleveland Cavaliers defense.

Harrell’s workman-like performance gave the LA Lakers life in the third quarter and kept them from being buried alive in an avalanche of points by the Cavaliers.

He had 15 points and six rebounds in only 26 minutes of play.

Flop: Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Head coach John-Blair Bickerstaff yells at Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Fiery guard Collin Sexton was in foul trouble early in the game and did not get his offense going, making only 6 of 17 field-goal attempts.

Sexton committed silly fouls, five in total, and literally gave the ball to Alex Caruso with only 1:21 left in the game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' floor leader scored 17 points in the game with four rebounds and six assists.

Hit: Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Andre Drummond was a force in the middle for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He showed All-Star form as he powered his way to the basket almost every time.

Anthony Davis blocked his shot on multiple occasions but Drummond was undeterred, taking it to the LA Lakers forward on his way to a 25-point, 17-rebound game.

