LA Lakers 115-108 Cleveland Cavaliers: Twitter amazed by LeBron James' 46-point game

The LA Lakers continued their unbeaten run on the road by picking up a close win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Eastern Conference outfit put up a good fight but were eventually downed by LeBron James who exploded for 46 points, six assists, and eight rebounds. This included seven 7-of-11 shooting from downtown.
Anthony Davis struggled from the field and only managed 17 points. Andre Drummond led the charge for the Cleveland Cavaliers with 25 points and 17 rebounds but foul trouble kept him out of the game in key moments.
LeBron James starts hot to give LA Lakers the control
Playing against your former team always adds to the motivation and LeBron James was on fire from the get-go on this occasion. He dropped four treys quickly and racked up 17 points in the first quarter itself. The LA Lakers led 34-23 heading into the second quarter.
Marc Gasol picked up foul trouble early and that allowed Andre Drummond to dominate Montrezl Harrell. He set the tone for the Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback who retaliated well after trailing by as many as 14 in the first half.
Collin Sexton wasn't getting too many buckets but showcased his passing range and recorded a highlight play by scoring a stepback three on AD. Drummond had 17 points and 11 rebounds at half-time as the scoreline read 65-58 in the LA Lakers' favor.
Cleveland Cavaliers force the issue but lose out in the end
The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their rally on the back of Cedi Osman's three quick treys early into the second half. He had 21 points in the game. The Cavs even took the lead in the process.
LeBron James went amiss during this time while Wes Matthews struggled to have any impact. This left the LA Lakers fans irate who wanted to see more of Alex Caruso on the floor.
The Cleveland Cavaliers carried their momentum into the fourth quarter as well but LeBron James soon took over. King James first dropped six straight points to give the LA Lakers the lead again and then caught fire from downtown to create separation. He even had a nasty block on Sexton.
LeBron James then put on the finishing touches after the Cavs fought back again. He managed a whopping 21 points in the fourth quarter to sink his former team.