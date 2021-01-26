LA Lakers 115-108 Cleveland Cavaliers: Twitter amazed by LeBron James' 46-point game

The LA Lakers continued their unbeaten run on the road by picking up a close win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Eastern Conference outfit put up a good fight but were eventually downed by LeBron James who exploded for 46 points, six assists, and eight rebounds. This included seven 7-of-11 shooting from downtown.

Anthony Davis struggled from the field and only managed 17 points. Andre Drummond led the charge for the Cleveland Cavaliers with 25 points and 17 rebounds but foul trouble kept him out of the game in key moments.

LeBron James starts hot to give LA Lakers the control

Playing against your former team always adds to the motivation and LeBron James was on fire from the get-go on this occasion. He dropped four treys quickly and racked up 17 points in the first quarter itself. The LA Lakers led 34-23 heading into the second quarter.

LeBron in year 18 is shooting 40% from 3 & shooting fade-away 15fters in your favorite player’s eye



There never has been and probably never will be another player that sustains this level of play for this long pic.twitter.com/ONPzf4TEPu — ALL ICONIC SPORTS (@ALLICONICSPORTS) January 26, 2021

LeBron with his best Kareem impression 😎 pic.twitter.com/tl6Cbuxf8l — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2021

Marc Gasol picked up foul trouble early and that allowed Andre Drummond to dominate Montrezl Harrell. He set the tone for the Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback who retaliated well after trailing by as many as 14 in the first half.

When Drummond plays with this much energy he's a monster — 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝙍𝙤𝙬𝙖𝙣 🇨🇦 (@Cavsanada) January 26, 2021

Drummond is just killing the Lakers down low which is to be expected



Good thing is Trezz is still doing work on the offensive end so it’s evening out…Lakers still up double digits — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) January 26, 2021

Trezz struggles against the really big guys — Laker Film Room (@LakerFilmRoom) January 26, 2021

Collin Sexton wasn't getting too many buckets but showcased his passing range and recorded a highlight play by scoring a stepback three on AD. Drummond had 17 points and 11 rebounds at half-time as the scoreline read 65-58 in the LA Lakers' favor.

Garland and Sexton are throwing some pretty incredible passes and that’s a very big deal — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) January 26, 2021

I like Jarrett Allen.



I like JaVale McGee.



They should never, ever, share the floor together. — Greg Swartz (@GregSwartzBR) January 26, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers force the issue but lose out in the end

Cedi Osman is fouled

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their rally on the back of Cedi Osman's three quick treys early into the second half. He had 21 points in the game. The Cavs even took the lead in the process.

Cedi Osman is 5/6 from three tonight.



LeBron about to try to get him on the Lakers by the end of the week. — Colb (@___Colb___) January 26, 2021

The Cavs — especially the young guys — definitely don’t look shook playing the Lakers. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 26, 2021

LeBron James went amiss during this time while Wes Matthews struggled to have any impact. This left the LA Lakers fans irate who wanted to see more of Alex Caruso on the floor.

Caruso becoming a 2-shift player is not something I'm a fan of. — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) January 26, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers carried their momentum into the fourth quarter as well but LeBron James soon took over. King James first dropped six straight points to give the LA Lakers the lead again and then caught fire from downtown to create separation. He even had a nasty block on Sexton.

omg why’d lebron do sexton like that pic.twitter.com/oIyO0xTE9b — justin michael jerome (@JstnMchl) January 26, 2021

LeBron seeing Kuz between him and a Sportscenter highlight block pic.twitter.com/3o2Scm5oh4 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 26, 2021

LeBron James then put on the finishing touches after the Cavs fought back again. He managed a whopping 21 points in the fourth quarter to sink his former team.

LEBRON FROM THE LOGO IN HIS HOMETOWN🔥



Via @TrashTalk_fr pic.twitter.com/tzCIl9PMhe — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) January 26, 2021

All the MVP debate conversations are fun:



Embiid vs. Jokic

Luka

Giannis

KD



But at the end of the day, the best player in the NBA is still LeBron James. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 26, 2021

This is LeBron’s biggest crime against Cleveland since The Decision — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) January 26, 2021