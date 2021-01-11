LA Lakers 120-102 Houston Rockets: Twitter reacts to tempers rising, exchanges getting extra spicy in Texas 

The LA Lakers slammed the Houston Rockets 120-102 on Sunday night in the NBA. It was a testy first half that saw two ejections and a couple of technical fouls called. In the end, it was the Lakers who took over the ballgame and were in cruise control for most of the night.
LeBron James showed off his athleticism during the pregame warmups.
The LA Lakers came out strong offensively and defensively as well.
Markieff Morris went after DeMarcus Cousins with 2:15 left in the first quarter. Cousins threw down Morris, who fell hard on the floor. The LA Lakers' forward pushed Cousins in response, jawing repeatedly with the Rockets' center.
One fan had a theory as to what ticked off Cousins, who was part of the LA Lakers’ championship team but was waived before playing a single game.
Cousins had an ACL injury prior to the start of the season that forced him to miss the entire year. Morris got a Flagrant One for the shove and a technical foul, and was ejected by the officials after.
Someone had a suggestion on how to get Cousins out of the game.
The Houston Rockets came back to make the first quarter more interesting.
In the second quarter, Cousins fouled LeBron James hard, which was deemed a Flagrant 2.
After sluggish performances the last few games by the Lakers, there was a noticeable bounce in their step tonight. Fueled by animosity toward the Houston Rockets, perhaps?
As if energized by Cousins’ ejection, the Lakers dominated the rest of the way.
Anthony Davis was on fire in the first half.
LA Lakers continue onslaught in the second half; Houston Rockets didn't know what hit them
Christian Wood apparently wanted the matchup against Anthony Davis and the Lakers
After a poor shooting first half, it looked like Wood wasn’t ready for the game at all.
Wood played well in the second half and justified his comments, showing up in this game in a way that none of his other teammates did.
Still, fans believe Anthony Davis took Wood’s comments to heart.
The LA Lakers went up by 27 but the Houston Rockets came roaring back, cutting the lead to 11. By the fourth quarter, the Lakers were up by 13, 88-75.
In the fourth, the Lakers took control once again. Another Twitter user thought Wood was still at fault for getting the Lakers fired up for this game. The Purple and Gold led by 20 with 5:45 to go in the game.
Montrezl Harrell took advantage of his mismatches, looking like LeBron James did in the 2012 postseason.
The LA Lakers were just too much for the Houston Rockets tonight.
Talen Horton-Tucker had a fantastic game with 17 points leading to this comment from a fan. True?
The Houston Rockets have a lot to talk about after the game. They turned the ball over 21 times, which led to 32 fastbreak points by the LA Lakers. Davis dominated the Rockets with 27 points on nine-of-12 shooting from the field.
You gotta love this Twitter reaction from a fan.
The Lakers are 5-0 on the road and have a league-leading 8-3 record after this win.
Published 11 Jan 2021, 09:56 IST