LA Lakers 120-102 Houston Rockets: Twitter reacts to tempers rising, exchanges getting extra spicy in Texas 

The LA Lakers slammed the Houston Rockets 120-102 on Sunday night in the NBA. It was a testy first half that saw two ejections and a couple of technical fouls called. In the end, it was the Lakers who took over the ballgame and were in cruise control for most of the night.

Rockets 1st year coach Stephen Silas on preparing for the Lakers: "They present more challenges than your average team. There has been some more in depth study." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 10, 2021

LeBron James showed off his athleticism during the pregame warmups.

That LBJ pregame energy 💯 pic.twitter.com/m0obSWPjXP — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 11, 2021

The LA Lakers came out strong offensively and defensively as well.

Bron breakaway slam 🔨 pic.twitter.com/vjAvA5S43s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2021

AD working on both ends 💪 pic.twitter.com/zUv1G24fpA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2021

Markieff Morris went after DeMarcus Cousins with 2:15 left in the first quarter. Cousins threw down Morris, who fell hard on the floor. The LA Lakers' forward pushed Cousins in response, jawing repeatedly with the Rockets' center.

Markieff Morris and Boogie got into it. pic.twitter.com/efgRrnMbLZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2021

One fan had a theory as to what ticked off Cousins, who was part of the LA Lakers’ championship team but was waived before playing a single game.

Cousins is mad the Lakers cut him — Lethony Javis (@IJWTBAB) January 11, 2021

Lakers vs rockets always guaranteed to have some action — Playboi Clarti (@LuthoTheGiant) January 11, 2021

Cousins had an ACL injury prior to the start of the season that forced him to miss the entire year. Morris got a Flagrant One for the shove and a technical foul, and was ejected by the officials after.

Someone had a suggestion on how to get Cousins out of the game.

If lakers are smart they’d try get under the skin of boogie, he is a kid takes nothing to rattle him — . (@Motmco) January 11, 2021

The Houston Rockets came back to make the first quarter more interesting.

How is this a four-point game? Rockets shoot 27.3 percent from the floor, John Wall hasn’t scored, they’re 3-14 from deep, have turned the ball over 8 times, and this game is still close. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) January 11, 2021

In the second quarter, Cousins fouled LeBron James hard, which was deemed a Flagrant 2.

Boogie gets ejected after a hard foul on LeBron. pic.twitter.com/nZ1VzqdoQj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins has been ejected for the second time this season. This one was for a flagrant 2 committed when he hammered LeBron James in the head after winding up and swiping down while trying to strip him. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 11, 2021

After sluggish performances the last few games by the Lakers, there was a noticeable bounce in their step tonight. Fueled by animosity toward the Houston Rockets, perhaps?

You can tell the Lakers don’t like these boys either bc they actually playing up to their potential tonight 😂 — Brett 🏁 (@Bretts_Burner) January 11, 2021

As if energized by Cousins’ ejection, the Lakers dominated the rest of the way.

This was actually a one-point game 6 minutes ago. Rockets just can't buy a bucket right now, Lakers getting help from all over. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) January 11, 2021

Christian Wood clanks another 3. He's 0 of 4 beyond arc. Rockets 4 of 22. Lakers end up with another cherry-picking fast break. Silas calls timeout. Defending champs lead by 19. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) January 11, 2021

Anthony Davis was on fire in the first half.

Christian Wood said he had this game circled against Anthony Davis. AD is now 7-7 to start the game🤣pic.twitter.com/iQkhC56s7m — Laker Highlight (@LakerHighlight) January 11, 2021

LA Lakers continue onslaught in the second half; Houston Rockets didn't know what hit them

Christian Wood apparently wanted the matchup against Anthony Davis and the Lakers

Christian Wood (@Chriswood_5) on going against former teammate Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23): “There’s a few games that I’ve circled on the calendar..and playing against him and the @Lakers is definitely a game I circled.” pic.twitter.com/3l78EWHFgd — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 9, 2021

After a poor shooting first half, it looked like Wood wasn’t ready for the game at all.

AD and Bron when Wood said he had AD and the Lakers circled pic.twitter.com/MESOp4dyfW — I’m Built Different (@swaggypav15) January 11, 2021

Wood played well in the second half and justified his comments, showing up in this game in a way that none of his other teammates did.

Still, fans believe Anthony Davis took Wood’s comments to heart.

Christian Wood: I'm looking forward to playing Anthony Davis.



Anthony Davis: pic.twitter.com/rEj5gxnzRS — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) January 11, 2021

The LA Lakers went up by 27 but the Houston Rockets came roaring back, cutting the lead to 11. By the fourth quarter, the Lakers were up by 13, 88-75.

In the fourth, the Lakers took control once again. Another Twitter user thought Wood was still at fault for getting the Lakers fired up for this game. The Purple and Gold led by 20 with 5:45 to go in the game.

I would like to thank Woods for giving the Lakers a reason to play today!!😂#Lakershow — KassyB (@its_24blue) January 11, 2021

Montrezl Harrell took advantage of his mismatches, looking like LeBron James did in the 2012 postseason.

The LA Lakers were just too much for the Houston Rockets tonight.

Lakers remain perfect on the road with big energy on defense and from the bench.



React to the win with @AllenSliwa on the Lakers postgame on 710 ESPN and streaming next on Twitter https://t.co/Wda75IMccI pic.twitter.com/wWwgq2xaSq — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) January 11, 2021

Talen Horton-Tucker had a fantastic game with 17 points leading to this comment from a fan. True?

The Houston Rockets have a lot to talk about after the game. They turned the ball over 21 times, which led to 32 fastbreak points by the LA Lakers. Davis dominated the Rockets with 27 points on nine-of-12 shooting from the field.

You gotta love this Twitter reaction from a fan.

The Lakers are 5-0 on the road and have a league-leading 8-3 record after this win.

