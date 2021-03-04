LA Lakers 120-123 Sacramento Kings: Twitter reacts as the Purple and Gold suffer 7th loss in last 10 games

The LA Lakers played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis but nearly pulled off an upset against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. However, the Kings won 123-120, with Buddy Hield starring for them.

LeBron James sat out the contest, but the LA Lakers were able to keep the game within reach. Marc Gasol and Alex Caruso were also missing from the match, while the Sacramento Kings didn't have Hassan Whiteside, Jabari Parker and Tyrese Haliburton.

Lakers’ LeBron James will sit out his first game of the season on Wednesday at the Sacramento Kings on the back-to-back, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The absence won’t impact his All-Star Game appearance Sunday in Atlanta. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2021

The LA Lakers led early but the Sacramento Kings caught up

The LA Lakers led by as many as 14 points in the first half, courtesy of Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma. However, the Sacramento Kings found a way to get back in the game. The Kings led at the half after Buddy Hield heated up.

An official had a controversial technical foul call on Montrezl Harrell in the second quarter. Harrell was handed a technical foul even though he only shouted, "And-one!"

Twitter users were just as confused as he was.

Montrezl Harrell got hit with a technical foul for yelling, ‘AND-1!’



NBA refs are getting outta control... pic.twitter.com/pNhKbqSBqH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2021

Montrezl Harrell: AND-1!!!!



Referee: *blows the whistle* TECHNICAL FOUL!



Montrezl Harrell: pic.twitter.com/kqXQaQJeZN — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 4, 2021

Halftime: Kings 63, Lakers 61



Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma lead the Lakers w/ 14 points each. Dennis Schröder has 13 points + 5 assists. We've seen the difference not having the starting frontline makes -- the Kings have a residency in the paint. Overall, an encouraging half. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 4, 2021

The LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings were neck-and-neck in the second half

Montrezl Harrell heated up in the third quarter and had a beautiful spin move for this monstrous dunk.

Last one to light it up 🔥

@kylekuzma: 22 pts, 9 reb

Dennis Schröder: 18 pts, 6 ast @MONSTATREZZ: 18 pts, 9 reb pic.twitter.com/xsDRB9ZrQ4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 4, 2021

The fourth quarter was so close, with the LA Lakers battling from behind most of the time. The Sacramento Kings tried to put the game away several times but the Purple and Gold kept fighting back.

Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings is congratulated by Buddy Hield #24 and Marvin Bagley III #35. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

De'Aaron Fox, who had 23 points and eight assists on the night, fouled out in the final minute. Meanwhile, Schroder made crucial baskets down the stretch, including a few clutch free throws.

Fox fouls out with 42.6 seconds left.



It was by far the worst call I’ve seen in a VERY long time. How is THAT call made???



KINGS 119

lakers 120



Schröder went 2-2 from the line. — Kayte Christensen-Hunter (@kayte_c) March 4, 2021

The Kings were favored to win this game by 3.5 for those of you that want to watch for questionable calls here... — The Kings Herald (@thekingsherald) March 4, 2021

Did the Kings game ops just play a boo sound effect at the refs??? lmaoooooooooooo that's hilarious, honestly, solidarity. — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) March 4, 2021

Harrison Barnes scored a basket as he drove down the lane for a layup to make it 121-120 for the Sacramento Kings with less than 25 seconds to play.

The LA Lakers failed to score a basket despite getting offensive rebounds on missed shots from Schroder and Harrell. The Sacramento Kings couldn't secure the rebound, but they eventually got the ball in the last three seconds.

Barnes finished off the defending champs by making two free throws with 1.3 seconds to go.

Regardless of the loss, a few LA Lakers fans felt good about their players keeping the game within reach. Meanwhile, others blamed the officials for the loss.

Lakers keep it close, but can’t overcome injuries to beat Kings https://t.co/Dy7HvIykmF pic.twitter.com/TiMLvyEWpu — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) March 4, 2021

If the Lakers play this hard when fully healthy... 👀👀👀👀!!! — TATO (@tatothevato) March 4, 2021

Lebron should be feeling good about he has on this team. It looked like lakers did not try the hardest to win this but we need to keep the eye on the real prize. — Jords (@jordsantiago) March 4, 2021

So many calls that went against the Lakers were literally bs calls and that 3 by Buddy should have been reviewed. We got trashed by the refs as usual but hey it's whatever. Players like Wes should have played their role too, we move though. They will get their rest & be back!!! — Vivian (@Butterfly_424) March 4, 2021

LeBron, AD and Alex Caruso didn’t play so the NBA decided to fix the game for the Kings.



I want Adam Silver placed under investigation immediately. — Colb (@___Colb___) March 4, 2021

Schroder-Kuzma-Trezz Lakers new big three😭 — Yoshi (@sea_nba) March 4, 2021

We don't need to say anything. Beating a team without its 2 best players even playing is the highlight of your season. Congrats — Hashim (@ItsJustHashim2) March 4, 2021

Dennis Schroder had 28 points and nine assists for the LA Lakers, while Kyle Kuzma had 25 points and 13 rebounds. The reserves were led by Montrezl Harrell, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Aside from De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists while Harrison Barnes added 20 points for the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings will play their last game before the All-Star break on Thursday while the LA Lakers have officially started their break after this game.

