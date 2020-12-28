Minnesota Timberwolves 91-127 LA Lakers : Twitter celebrates as LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma lead the way to lopsided victory

It was a very determined LA Lakers team that hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves and it showed in the final score, 127-91. The NBA had a couple of blow out games on Sunday and the Lakers added to the craziness with their rout of the Timberwolves.
Karl-Anthony Towns was questionable against the LA Lakers and eventually missed the game due to an injury on his left wrist. Anthony Davis was out for the Lakers also.
The LA Lakers came out of the gates firing!
It didn’t take long for the LA Lakers to warm up as they were all business from the start with Kyle Kuzma leading the way.
We also had a Marc Gasol sighting as the veteran big man made his first basket as a member of the LA Lakers.
The Lakers were all over the place as the Minnesota Timberwolves didn't know what hit them.
Positive thinking will get you somewhere, Timberwolves fans. At least your team upstaged the LA Clippers tonight!
Montrezl Harrell has one of the most unstoppable motors in the NBA. There may be something to his physiology that we have never seen before.
Mike Trudell put the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards’ age into perspective by making LeBron James look ancient, maybe prehistoric even. Edwards, though, was probably too wide-eyed to take advantage of the age difference between him and his idol.
With Towns already out, the Minnesota Timberwolves also lost Josh Okogie for the game. Prayers up for this young man who everyone hopes didn’t suffer a worse injury than originally thought.
Before the first half ended, LeBron had quite a scare for the Lakers, too, when he tweaked his ankle. Someone wanted to know if James’ shoelaces had something extra in them because he just kept going.
Here’s how the first half looked like:
Kyle Kuzma has been playing well this season even with Anthony Davis on the floor. But he was playing like Superman without AD on Sunday.
Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t recover
The second half was the same story, unfortunately, for the Minnesota Timberwolves as the LA Lakers continued to pour it on.
The LA Lakers were on point, sharing the basketball and putting on a clinic against the Minnesota Timberwolves who looked like amateurs in this game while the home team was mirroring the Globetrotters.
The story of the game was Marc Gasol, who dropped off some sweet dishes to his teammates all night long.
In the fourth quarter, it was garbage time as LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel rested James.
The King extended his double-figures game streak with his 18 points for the game. Whoever said he wasn’t a scorer must have been asleep the last decade and a half.
An LA Clippers reference was dropped and another one that not-so-subtly hinted at their poor showing versus the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Sorry Clips fans.
It was a long night for the Minnesota Timberwolves with very little to no silver lining to this loss. Anthony Edwards, the no. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was 6-of-21 from the field. He took the most shots of anyone in the game and he only scored 15 points.
The LA Lakers were led by Kyle Kuzma’s 20 points and LeBron James’ 18. They play again the next day versus the Portland Trail Blazers.
