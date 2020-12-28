Minnesota Timberwolves 91-127 LA Lakers : Twitter celebrates as LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma lead the way to lopsided victory

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

It was a very determined LA Lakers team that hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves and it showed in the final score, 127-91. The NBA had a couple of blow out games on Sunday and the Lakers added to the craziness with their rout of the Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns was questionable against the LA Lakers and eventually missed the game due to an injury on his left wrist. Anthony Davis was out for the Lakers also.

Sources: MRI on left wrist of Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns shows no bone damage. Team calling him “questionable” for game against Lakers tonight. Wolves are one of four teams in the West off to a 2-0 start. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 27, 2020

The LA Lakers came out of the gates firing!

It didn’t take long for the LA Lakers to warm up as they were all business from the start with Kyle Kuzma leading the way.

Lakers up 18-6 and are 5-5 from deep pic.twitter.com/6F6UEcC7dU — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 28, 2020

Kuzma has made his first 4 three-point shots tonight. pic.twitter.com/rLBTYgbxO0 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 28, 2020

We also had a Marc Gasol sighting as the veteran big man made his first basket as a member of the LA Lakers.

Marc Gasol made his first field goal as a Laker, a three-pointer against Minny. He missed his only other shot against Dallas. His other points come on two free throws against the Mavs. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 28, 2020

MARC GASOL HAS MADE A FIELD GOAL AS A LAKER!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Jchbg8D5w4 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 28, 2020

The Lakers were all over the place as the Minnesota Timberwolves didn't know what hit them.

Positive thinking will get you somewhere, Timberwolves fans. At least your team upstaged the LA Clippers tonight!

With nine minutes left in the 2nd quarter, the #Timberwolves have now outscored the Clippers first half total against the Mavs (27).



Take that for data! — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) December 28, 2020

Juancho is getting going offensively, sparking an 8-0 Wolves run.



Their deficit is now *just* 15 — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) December 28, 2020

Montrezl Harrell has one of the most unstoppable motors in the NBA. There may be something to his physiology that we have never seen before.

Montrezl Harrell's veins exclusively contain 5-hour energy — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 28, 2020

Mike Trudell put the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards’ age into perspective by making LeBron James look ancient, maybe prehistoric even. Edwards, though, was probably too wide-eyed to take advantage of the age difference between him and his idol.

Anthony Edwards was 2 years old when LeBron was taken No. 1 in 2003.



He’s been guarded by LeBron some tonight, and has had a tough one so far, going 0 for 7. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 28, 2020

With Towns already out, the Minnesota Timberwolves also lost Josh Okogie for the game. Prayers up for this young man who everyone hopes didn’t suffer a worse injury than originally thought.

Okogie has suffered what looks like a knee injury and I'm no doctor but it doesn't look good. He has looked good so far for the Wolves. First KAT now Okogie. I will repeat, the Minnesota Timberwolves are not allowed to have good things. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 28, 2020

Before the first half ended, LeBron had quite a scare for the Lakers, too, when he tweaked his ankle. Someone wanted to know if James’ shoelaces had something extra in them because he just kept going.

LeBron is down grabbing at his ankle. Pops up though And, like magic, ties his shoe and keeps going. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 28, 2020

those laces are some kinda drug idk — THT Stan Account (@ShikharShah24) December 28, 2020

Here’s how the first half looked like:

Lakers lead 67-45 at halftime. Apparently, Anthony Davis is Kyle Kuma's kryptonite because when AD is out Kuzma's powers return.



Kuzma- 20 pts, 3 rbds, 3 asst, 2 blocks

LeBron 7/7/3 and minus one ankle

Trezz- 8 pts

Gasol 3/4/4

Schroder 7/4/4 — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) December 28, 2020

Kyle Kuzma has been playing well this season even with Anthony Davis on the floor. But he was playing like Superman without AD on Sunday.

Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t recover

The second half was the same story, unfortunately, for the Minnesota Timberwolves as the LA Lakers continued to pour it on.

The LA Lakers were on point, sharing the basketball and putting on a clinic against the Minnesota Timberwolves who looked like amateurs in this game while the home team was mirroring the Globetrotters.

Lakers just messing with the Wolves now, this is some Globetrotters ish pic.twitter.com/uEVtmPGo1R — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 28, 2020

The story of the game was Marc Gasol, who dropped off some sweet dishes to his teammates all night long.

Marc Gasol hits a 31-footer and the Lakers' lead stretches to 33 in the 3rd quarter. Marc is 4-4 with 12 pts, 8 assists, 6 boards, 4 blocks. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 28, 2020

In the fourth quarter, it was garbage time as LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel rested James.

The King extended his double-figures game streak with his 18 points for the game. Whoever said he wasn’t a scorer must have been asleep the last decade and a half.

Via Lakers PR, LeBron’s now scored double figures for the 1,260th time, tying KG for the 4th-most double digit tallies in NBA history. Per the broadcast, it’s also his 998th consecutive game in double figures.



Think what it would be like if LeBron was a score-first player.



AK — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) December 28, 2020

An LA Clippers reference was dropped and another one that not-so-subtly hinted at their poor showing versus the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Sorry Clips fans.

The Clippers watching the Lakers win without one of their stars pic.twitter.com/YRwenAVyZN — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) December 28, 2020

The Lakers are up by 40 and this isn't close to being the biggest blowout of the night — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) December 28, 2020

It was a long night for the Minnesota Timberwolves with very little to no silver lining to this loss. Anthony Edwards, the no. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was 6-of-21 from the field. He took the most shots of anyone in the game and he only scored 15 points.

The LA Lakers were led by Kyle Kuzma’s 20 points and LeBron James’ 18. They play again the next day versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

