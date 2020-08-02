LA Lakers 92-107 Toronto Raptors: Twitter goes into meltdown as both LeBron and AD disappoint in what was the Kyle Lowry show | NBA 2019-20

A dominant performance from Kyle Lowry led the Toronto Raptors to a blowout 107-92 victory against the LA Lakers in their first game in the NBA bubble at Disney World.
Kyle Lowry had 33 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. For the Lakers, LeBron James managed 20 points after a slow start but Anthony Davis struggled with just 14 points.
Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso kept the Lakers in the game till the fourth quarter before Lowry and OG Anunoby blew them away with some excellent three-point shooting. Anunoby finished with 23 points on 8-9 shooting.
Before the game began, the LA Lakers and the Toronto Raptors knelt for both the American and Canadian national anthems. LeBron James was seen singing the Canadian national anthem as well.
Toronto Raptors took off early
The Toronto Raptors caught fire immediately with a 13-0 run to start the game. Their defense in the paint stifled the Lakers' offense. The LA Lakers finally got going with Kyle Kuzma and Dion Waiters on the floor, and they ended the quarter down just 2 points at 23-21.
Fans on Twitter have been raving about Dion Waiters, who was looking great in the first quarter.
LA Lakers superstars have a quiet first half
The LA Lakers stayed neck and neck with the Toronto Raptors for most of the second quarter. Anthony Davis was only able to score a single point in the first half, while LeBron James ended the first half with 7 points. The Lakers bench ended up scoring 31 points in the first half.
Danny Green struggled from beyond the arc and Twitter was unforgiving.
Kyle Lowry led the scoring for the Toronto Raptors in the first half with 11 points. He was also dominant on defense, drawing charges as is always expected of him.
Both teams were elite on the defensive end, getting stops in transition and forcing turnovers. The LA Lakers led 44-41 at the end of a low scoring first half.
Also Read: LA Clippers 126-103 New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter erupts as PG goes off from the 3-point line while Zion finishes with single-digit points | NBA 2019-20
Toronto Raptors give up the lead with fouls
The Toronto Raptors steadily built momentum with Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam giving them a 63-50 lead during the third quarter. Several Lakers fans were displeased with Kyle Lowry for what they consider flops.
The LA Lakers began to creep back into the game, with Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso leading the offense while LeBron was on the bench.
The Lakers, with some excellent free throw shooting, kept chipping away at the Toronto Raptors' lead. With some great plays in the final minute, they ended the quarter down just two at 72-70.
Toronto Raptors win a 3-pt shootout in the fourth quarter
The LA Lakers quickly took back the lead in the fourth quarter with LeBron James catching fire from behind the 3-point line.
The two teams got into a 3-point shootout with OG Anunoby scoring back-to-back threes to keep the Toronto Raptors level with the Lakers. Lowry and Davis joined in on the 3 point action as well.
A series of Lakers turnovers gave the Raptors a 10-point lead at 93-83. Kyle Lowry kept up the intensity with blocks on the defensive end and drawing fouls on the offensive end.
The Lakers kept missing three pointers while the Toronto Raptors kept scoring at the other end. Lowry kept swishing from beyond the arc even as LeBron left the game.
The Toronto Raptors ended up winning comfortably by a margin of 15 points in what is their 11th straight win against the LA Lakers.
Also Read: Philadelphia 76ers 121-127 Indiana Pacers - Twitter lauds TJ Warren as his 50-point game overshadows a monster outing from Embiid | NBA 2019-20
Published 02 Aug 2020, 09:28 IST