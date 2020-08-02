LA Lakers 92-107 Toronto Raptors: Twitter goes into meltdown as both LeBron and AD disappoint in what was the Kyle Lowry show | NBA 2019-20

A dominant performance from Kyle Lowry led the Toronto Raptors to a blowout 107-92 victory against the LA Lakers in their first game in the NBA bubble at Disney World.

Kyle Lowry had 33 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. For the Lakers, LeBron James managed 20 points after a slow start but Anthony Davis struggled with just 14 points.

Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso kept the Lakers in the game till the fourth quarter before Lowry and OG Anunoby blew them away with some excellent three-point shooting. Anunoby finished with 23 points on 8-9 shooting.

Before the game began, the LA Lakers and the Toronto Raptors knelt for both the American and Canadian national anthems. LeBron James was seen singing the Canadian national anthem as well.

Lebron singing the Canadian anthem? W



pic.twitter.com/bHeCL7N1PJ — Raptors Nation™ (@WeTheNorth__) August 2, 2020

Toronto Raptors took off early

The Toronto Raptors caught fire immediately with a 13-0 run to start the game. Their defense in the paint stifled the Lakers' offense. The LA Lakers finally got going with Kyle Kuzma and Dion Waiters on the floor, and they ended the quarter down just 2 points at 23-21.

Very here for Kuz and Dion playing HORSE on offense as long as the Lakers keep scoring — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) August 2, 2020

Fans on Twitter have been raving about Dion Waiters, who was looking great in the first quarter.

Dion Waiters in a Lakers jersey pic.twitter.com/jyL3zrmpJE — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 2, 2020

If Rajon Rondo steals so much as a single second of playing time from Dion Waiters I will personally lead a brigade of pitchforked Lakers fans into the bubble to revolt against Frank Vogel. — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) August 2, 2020

LA Lakers superstars have a quiet first half

The LA Lakers struggled to keep up with the Toronto Raptors

The LA Lakers stayed neck and neck with the Toronto Raptors for most of the second quarter. Anthony Davis was only able to score a single point in the first half, while LeBron James ended the first half with 7 points. The Lakers bench ended up scoring 31 points in the first half.

Danny Green struggled from beyond the arc and Twitter was unforgiving.

Me watching Danny green miss wide open 3s pic.twitter.com/6Vsh5g076f — Isaiah 👑 (@isaiassuazo223) August 2, 2020

Lebron: “Please man we setting you up just a hit a 3”



Danny Green: pic.twitter.com/n24pIjz0y0 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) August 2, 2020

Kyle Lowry led the scoring for the Toronto Raptors in the first half with 11 points. He was also dominant on defense, drawing charges as is always expected of him.

Kyle Lowry, now leading the NBA in drawn charges this season with 31, passing Montrezl Harrell. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 2, 2020

Both teams were elite on the defensive end, getting stops in transition and forcing turnovers. The LA Lakers led 44-41 at the end of a low scoring first half.

Toronto Raptors give up the lead with fouls

Kyle Lowry was on fire in today's game

The Toronto Raptors steadily built momentum with Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam giving them a 63-50 lead during the third quarter. Several Lakers fans were displeased with Kyle Lowry for what they consider flops.

No one:



Kyle Lowry after a layup: pic.twitter.com/xC05zUpkeC — Yunel Dudley (@YunelDudley) August 2, 2020

The LA Lakers began to creep back into the game, with Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso leading the offense while LeBron was on the bench.

Caruso assist to Kuzma for the 3…then draws a charge on the other end #PointGAWD pic.twitter.com/vgP4qFUVQE — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) August 2, 2020

The Lakers, with some excellent free throw shooting, kept chipping away at the Toronto Raptors' lead. With some great plays in the final minute, they ended the quarter down just two at 72-70.

Me trying to figure out how the Lakers are still in this game pic.twitter.com/goV7oK0eie — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) August 2, 2020

Toronto Raptors win a 3-pt shootout in the fourth quarter

The LA Lakers quickly took back the lead in the fourth quarter with LeBron James catching fire from behind the 3-point line.

Caruso denies Powell at the rim…Kuzma finds Bron for the 3…Lakers lead pic.twitter.com/1tcLZ9G6k7 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) August 2, 2020

The two teams got into a 3-point shootout with OG Anunoby scoring back-to-back threes to keep the Toronto Raptors level with the Lakers. Lowry and Davis joined in on the 3 point action as well.

A series of Lakers turnovers gave the Raptors a 10-point lead at 93-83. Kyle Lowry kept up the intensity with blocks on the defensive end and drawing fouls on the offensive end.

Lebron sits and the Lakers stink again pic.twitter.com/Bbkis2sDpq — Isaiah 👑 (@isaiassuazo223) August 2, 2020

Lakers getting lit up by Kyle Lowry? pic.twitter.com/mzxJKm6OaD — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 2, 2020

The Lakers kept missing three pointers while the Toronto Raptors kept scoring at the other end. Lowry kept swishing from beyond the arc even as LeBron left the game.

The Toronto Raptors ended up winning comfortably by a margin of 15 points in what is their 11th straight win against the LA Lakers.

It’s final…Lakers drop their 11th straight game to the Raptors, 107-92 pic.twitter.com/YT1RdW5Btc — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) August 2, 2020

role reversed for the Lakers tonight pic.twitter.com/aqq0Bpi4m1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 2, 2020

