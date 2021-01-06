LA Lakers 94-92 Memphis Grizzlies: Twitter explodes after LeBron James takes over late in 4th quarter

The LA Lakers' dynamic duo was back in action on Tuesday in a close 94-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. With the victory, the defending NBA champions take both games of the two-game series with the Grizzlies and improve to 6-2 on the season. LeBron James finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds, with his co-star Anthony Davis tallying 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Lakers fans were angry through three quarters as the Memphis Grizzlies led the game by one and played a very pesky defense.

However, LeBron James did what he does best in crunch time and hit a very nice turnaround jumper in the final minute that practically sealed the Lakers' victory.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the comeback:

Lakers down at the half.



Laker Fans: pic.twitter.com/G3oFoAqwyq — David Portillo (@D_Portillo_0) January 6, 2021

Lakers will need to find another Big. Gasol stays in foul trouble, Trezz and Keff are too small for true Bigs — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 6, 2021

The LeBron pass! The Gasol no-look dime! The Lakers are enjoying themselves out there!! pic.twitter.com/kAr9ESoQLr — MultiSports (@JcoMultiSports) January 6, 2021

LA Lakers' LeBron James takes over in final minutes

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers made many mistakes throughout the course of the game, including 17 turnovers. However, the Grizzlies were just as careless. This game had 30 total turnovers, and neither team played particularly clean basketball.

The Lakers had the hot hand at the right time and made clutch shots late in the fourth quarter. LeBron James had one of these and then taunted Grizzlies' Dylan Brooks afterward.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident:

LeBron hit the clutch fadeaway and had a message after 😮 pic.twitter.com/oRJBIsKCNw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2021

LeBron James. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 6, 2021

LeBron. clutch bucket, has a message for everyone about Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/ovUQ4v5JAt — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 6, 2021

After LeBron made a strong fallaway j over Dillon Brooks with about a minute left, he ran up court making the "too small" gesture, hand down toward the floor. Really, Bron? It's MEMPHIS. It's 6-7 DILLON BROOKS. Save it for a game that matters. So beneath you. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 6, 2021

Skip Bayless was unhappy with LeBron James' antics after the shot, claiming that Memphis is somehow unworthy of celebrating a good performance. The 69-year-old has many of these anti-LeBron tweets and receives lots of comments in defense of the LA Lakers star.

LeBron James has now scored 20 points in seven of the LA Lakers' first eight games. He also tallied his third straight double-double and has averaged a team-leading 23.6 points and 7.4 assists per game. Anthony Davis improved on his shooting totals as well, hitting 10-20 from the field.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the duo's performance:

LeBron James x Anthony Davis tonight:



LBJ - 26 PTS - 11 REB - 7 AST - 55 FG%



AD - 26 PTS - 10 REB - 4 AST - 50 FG% pic.twitter.com/bok7d4duNh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 6, 2021

The tandem of LeBron and AD get the W.



pic.twitter.com/ov899iIP6B — LAKERFANATICS (@LAKERFANATICS) January 6, 2021

Frank Vogel: “I have a lot of confidence in LeBron James in the 4th quarter. ... I trust him.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 6, 2021

Despite their defeat, the Memphis Grizzlies can take a positive from this game. Their bench scored 36 points and had very good minutes throughout the entire game.

The Grizzlies fell to 2-5 on the season with the loss and will go on to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

With this win, the LA Lakers remain in control of the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and seem to be getting stronger as the days go on. They will go back to their home court on Thursday to face off against DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Memphis Grizzlies will have their chance at revenge when they meet the LA Lakers again on February 12th, 2021.