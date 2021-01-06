LA Lakers 94-92 Memphis Grizzlies: Twitter explodes after LeBron James takes over late in 4th quarter

The LA Lakers' dynamic duo was back in action on Tuesday in a close 94-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. With the victory, the defending NBA champions take both games of the two-game series with the Grizzlies and improve to 6-2 on the season. LeBron James finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds, with his co-star Anthony Davis tallying 26 points and 10 rebounds.
Lakers fans were angry through three quarters as the Memphis Grizzlies led the game by one and played a very pesky defense.
However, LeBron James did what he does best in crunch time and hit a very nice turnaround jumper in the final minute that practically sealed the Lakers' victory.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the comeback:
LA Lakers' LeBron James takes over in final minutes
The LA Lakers made many mistakes throughout the course of the game, including 17 turnovers. However, the Grizzlies were just as careless. This game had 30 total turnovers, and neither team played particularly clean basketball.
The Lakers had the hot hand at the right time and made clutch shots late in the fourth quarter. LeBron James had one of these and then taunted Grizzlies' Dylan Brooks afterward.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident:
Skip Bayless was unhappy with LeBron James' antics after the shot, claiming that Memphis is somehow unworthy of celebrating a good performance. The 69-year-old has many of these anti-LeBron tweets and receives lots of comments in defense of the LA Lakers star.
LeBron James has now scored 20 points in seven of the LA Lakers' first eight games. He also tallied his third straight double-double and has averaged a team-leading 23.6 points and 7.4 assists per game. Anthony Davis improved on his shooting totals as well, hitting 10-20 from the field.
Here are some Twitter reactions to the duo's performance:
Despite their defeat, the Memphis Grizzlies can take a positive from this game. Their bench scored 36 points and had very good minutes throughout the entire game.
The Grizzlies fell to 2-5 on the season with the loss and will go on to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
With this win, the LA Lakers remain in control of the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and seem to be getting stronger as the days go on. They will go back to their home court on Thursday to face off against DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs.
The Memphis Grizzlies will have their chance at revenge when they meet the LA Lakers again on February 12th, 2021.