LA Lakers 96-95 Boston Celtics: Twitter in a frenzy as Anthony Davis explodes to secure a comeback victory

The LA Lakers successfully bounced back from back-to-back losses with a clutch fourth quarter performance to outlast the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. The Lakers had big performances out of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, effectively chipping away at a Celtics' lead until earning the 1-point victory.

The Boston Celtics have returned to full-strength with the arrival of Jayson Tatum, but have now lost two straight and fallen to 10-8 on the season. The Lakers improved to 15-6 overall with the win, grabbing a much needed victory after a bad loss to the Detroit Pistons in their previous game.

Anthony Davis returns to form for LA Lakers' 1-point victory over Boston Celtics

After two straight less-than-impressive performances, Anthony Davis snapped into shape and finished with a double-double to lead his team to victory. The 27-year-old is averaging 21.9 points per game this season, but tallied a team-high 27 points against the Celtics.

The LA Lakers have been somewhat streaky thus far, but wins like these can potentially change the course of a team's season. With five players scoring in double-digits tonight, it is safe to call this Lakers' victory a team effort.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the LA Lakers' narrow victory:

LAKERS HOLD ON AND I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK!!!



96-95 pic.twitter.com/nGhEQIc8ds — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) January 31, 2021

The ending of Lakers-Celtics 😱 pic.twitter.com/JNQjPdHXpl — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 31, 2021

CHAOS. Lakers win. What a game. pic.twitter.com/vnZROSRHUM — Damian Wobbard (@WorldWideWob) January 31, 2021

The final 20 seconds of the game delivered enough drama for an entire week, but the LA Lakers were able to do just enough to hang on for a wild win. The Celtics will surely be devastated with this loss, but have to find a way out of this small losing skid to stay relevant in the East.

Here's more reactions to the LA Lakers' crazy win in Boston:

Will never get tired of saying that Alex Caruso's defense saved the game for the Lakers. Situational awareness and effort always top notch. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 31, 2021

Tatum and Brown combined for 58 points on 67% shooting and still lost to a Lakers team playing their B- basketball.



The Celtics are not championship contenders. #lakers #lakeshow — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) January 31, 2021

The LA Lakers will take a win in any form, fighting to stay near the top of the Western Conference. The Lake Show will now take a travel day and then face the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, February 1st.

The Boston Celtics will have some time to shake off this heartbreaking loss, getting the next two days off before traveling to the Bay to take on the Golden State Warriors.