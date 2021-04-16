LA Lakers' Anthony Davis cleared for full on-court activity, could return on Saturday

The much-anticipated return of Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers is imminent, with the Utah Jazz match on Saturday not being ruled out as his comeback game.

The team cleared the All-Star forward for full on-court activity after two months on the injured list.

Anthony Davis has been cleared for full on court activity, and can begin his ramp up to return to play, per Vogel. Unlikely Davis plays in either Utah game but not “out of the question.” Definitely good news for the Lakers. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 16, 2021

On Thursday, LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel spoke to reporters about Davis’ status but tempered expectations that the 6-foot-10 forward is “unlikely” to play in the team’s upcoming games versus the Jazz. Nevertheless, Vogel left the door slightly open by saying he wouldn’t rule out the possibility.

The LA Lakers play the Utah Jazz in back-to-back games on Saturday and Monday.

Anthony Davis #3 falls to the ground.

Davis had been dealing with a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis, which were being treated with the utmost care by the Lakers.

He was initially believed to be making a return shortly after the All-Star break, but the team exercised caution given his history with injuries.

LA Lakers Coach Frank Vogel addressed Anthony Davis’ minutes restriction

Vogel also emphasized that when Anthony Davis returns to play, the LA Lakers will manage his time on the court to around 15 minutes per game to start off.

The minutes restriction is another precautionary measure set in place to ensure that he doesn’t get reinjured and that he is 100 percent healthy in time for the playoffs.

Here is Vogel's full quote on the minutes restriction AD will be under when he returns. pic.twitter.com/FLapJ7ftfS — TV's Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 16, 2021

Davis hasn’t played since Valentine’s Day, and conditioning is definitely going to be an issue. With the LA Lakers looking to move up in the standings, Davis’ return is refreshing news for the team.

As of this writing, the Lakers are 34-21 and occupy fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They will need Davis to contribute in any way he can, especially on offense where the team has struggled the most without him and LeBron James. If Davis can produce between 10 and 12 points a game, that will be a huge boost to the team already.

The Portland Trail Blazers at No. 6 (31-23) are breathing down their necks, and an Anthony Davis sighting could be just what the doctor ordered to stave off the threat.