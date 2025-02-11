After rescinding the Mark Williams trade, the LA Lakers could get super active in the buyout market. The center market is thin, so LA must make the right choice. The new acquisition will likely have a bigger role than expected as the Lakers only have one center on a standard contract, Jaxson Hayes.

Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III have shown flashes of their potential, but the Lakers would need someone reliable and experienced. Ukrainian 7-foot center Alex Len has emerged as a candidate for the Purple and Gold. Len, who was bought out by the Washington Wizards after the trade deadline, initially was expected to sign with the Indiana Pacers.

However, that deal fell apart. NBA insider Keith Smith has pinpointed Len as a potential Lakers' acquisition for their center depth. Here's what Smith wrote on X:

"Alex Len was ticketed for the Pacers, but a role with more playing time (and potentially more than the prorated veteran minimum) may have opened up with the Lakers after the rescinded trade. Something to keep an eye on. Len also wouldn't have to leave the west coast that way."

Alex Len was playing for the Kings before being moved to Washington. He can return close to his home for the past few years with a move to LA if the LA Lakers pursue his signature. Len has been in the league since 2013, averaging 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks, shooting 51.0%.

He has been a reserve for the Kings over the past four seasons and a backup for Domantas Sabonis since 2022. This has further limited his playing time, pushing him into a reserve role.

Len fits the Lakers' need for a big, bruising backup center, as opposed to Jaxson Hayes, who is more mobile and athletic. This gives LA a different defensive look against bigger centers.

