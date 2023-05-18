Create

LA Lakers depth chart: How can changing team lineup affect performance against Nuggets?

By Kevin McCormick
Modified May 18, 2023 17:21 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six
How can changing LA Lakers lineup affect performance

As the LA Lakers prepare for Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, Darvin Ham is already making adjustments. Chris Haynes recently reported that he is open to the idea of adding Rui Hachimura to the starting lineup.

Sources: Lakers are considering a lineup change for Game 2 versus Nuggets. https://t.co/I8OhxN0Jcc

In their Game 1 loss on Tuesday, the Lakers rolled out a starting unit of Dennis Schroder, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

Moving forward, Ham should be considering a lineup change. The three-guard approached might have worked agaisnt the Golden State Warriors, but the Denver Nuggets are a far different team. With a more traditional lineup, LA needs more size up front if they plan on staying afloat in this series.

Rui Hacimura is an interesting choice to throw in the mix. Along with adding a scoring punch, his size in the lineup should help defending the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Can this 7'4" GIANT from NCAA really pip Victor Wembanyama in NBA?!?!

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...