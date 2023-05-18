As the LA Lakers prepare for Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, Darvin Ham is already making adjustments. Chris Haynes recently reported that he is open to the idea of adding Rui Hachimura to the starting lineup.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Sources: Lakers are considering a lineup change for Game 2 versus Nuggets. Sources: Lakers are considering a lineup change for Game 2 versus Nuggets. https://t.co/I8OhxN0Jcc

In their Game 1 loss on Tuesday, the Lakers rolled out a starting unit of Dennis Schroder, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

Moving forward, Ham should be considering a lineup change. The three-guard approached might have worked agaisnt the Golden State Warriors, but the Denver Nuggets are a far different team. With a more traditional lineup, LA needs more size up front if they plan on staying afloat in this series.

Rui Hacimura is an interesting choice to throw in the mix. Along with adding a scoring punch, his size in the lineup should help defending the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

