  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LA Lakers depth chart after landing Marcus Smart in blockbuster move

LA Lakers depth chart after landing Marcus Smart in blockbuster move

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 19, 2025 23:37 GMT
NBA: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LA Lakers depth chart after landing Marcus Smart in blockbuster move (Image source: Imagn)

Veteran guard Marcus Smart will reportedly join the LA Lakers after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards. The former Defensive Player of the Year will provide backcourt depth for the Lakers.

Ad

According to NBA insider Shams Charania on Saturday, Smart intends to sign a two-year, $11 million contract with a player option. Per Sportrac, he was on an expiring $21.6 million deal for 2025-26.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To create the roster spot for the 6-foot-3 guard, the Lakers will waive Shake Milton, whose $3 million contract was set to become fully guaranteed on Sunday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Smart, a three-time All-Defensive first-team member, has experience coming off the bench. During the first few years of his career, he had a primary reserve role as a part of several stacked Boston Celtics teams.

He became the Celtics' full-time starting point guard in 2021-22 and helped Boston reach the NBA Finals that season. However, Smart started just seven of the 34 games he played last season.

Ad

With that said, Smart could be LA's sixth man, while giving Lakers coach JJ Redick an occasional starter. Here's the Lakers' updated starting lineup and depth chart after the team's offseason acquisitions.

Point GuardLuka DoncicGabe VincentBronny James
Shooting GuardAustin ReavesMarcus SmartDalton Knecht
Small ForwardRui HachimuraJake LaRaviaAdou Thiero
Power ForwardLeBron JamesJarred VanderbiltTrey Jemison
CenterDeandre AytonJaxson HayesMaxi Kleber
Ad

LA's marquee offseason acquisition is Deandre Ayton, who will be the team's starting center next season. The Lakers also added forward Jaka LaRavia and re-signed backup big man Jaxson Hayes. On July 6, the team announced that it had signed Adou Thiero, the No. 36 pick of the 2025 NBA draft.

Luka Doncic reportedly helped in recruiting Marcus Smart to the Lakers

NBA insider Marc Stein wrote Saturday that LA Lakers star Luka Doncic had a part in recruiting Marcus Smart. Stein said that per league sources, Doncic "made a direct recruiting pitch" to the defensive-minded guard.

Ad
Ad

ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed in his report that Doncic recruited and reached out to Smart to express his intention of teaming up with the Lakers.

Smart, 31, will enter his 12th NBA season. He made the playoffs in each of his first nine seasons, all with the Boston Celtics. Last season, he split time with the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies. Smart was acquired by the Wizards via a three-team midseason trade.

Other teams that were reportedly interested in Smart are the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications