LA Lakers depth chart after landing Marcus Smart in blockbuster move

Veteran guard Marcus Smart will reportedly join the LA Lakers after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards. The former Defensive Player of the Year will provide backcourt depth for the Lakers.According to NBA insider Shams Charania on Saturday, Smart intends to sign a two-year, $11 million contract with a player option. Per Sportrac, he was on an expiring $21.6 million deal for 2025-26.To create the roster spot for the 6-foot-3 guard, the Lakers will waive Shake Milton, whose $3 million contract was set to become fully guaranteed on Sunday.Smart, a three-time All-Defensive first-team member, has experience coming off the bench. During the first few years of his career, he had a primary reserve role as a part of several stacked Boston Celtics teams.He became the Celtics' full-time starting point guard in 2021-22 and helped Boston reach the NBA Finals that season. However, Smart started just seven of the 34 games he played last season.With that said, Smart could be LA's sixth man, while giving Lakers coach JJ Redick an occasional starter. Here's the Lakers' updated starting lineup and depth chart after the team's offseason acquisitions.Point GuardLuka DoncicGabe VincentBronny JamesShooting GuardAustin ReavesMarcus SmartDalton KnechtSmall ForwardRui HachimuraJake LaRaviaAdou ThieroPower ForwardLeBron JamesJarred VanderbiltTrey JemisonCenterDeandre AytonJaxson HayesMaxi KleberLA's marquee offseason acquisition is Deandre Ayton, who will be the team's starting center next season. The Lakers also added forward Jaka LaRavia and re-signed backup big man Jaxson Hayes. On July 6, the team announced that it had signed Adou Thiero, the No. 36 pick of the 2025 NBA draft.Luka Doncic reportedly helped in recruiting Marcus Smart to the LakersNBA insider Marc Stein wrote Saturday that LA Lakers star Luka Doncic had a part in recruiting Marcus Smart. Stein said that per league sources, Doncic &quot;made a direct recruiting pitch&quot; to the defensive-minded guard.ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed in his report that Doncic recruited and reached out to Smart to express his intention of teaming up with the Lakers.Smart, 31, will enter his 12th NBA season. He made the playoffs in each of his first nine seasons, all with the Boston Celtics. Last season, he split time with the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies. Smart was acquired by the Wizards via a three-team midseason trade.Other teams that were reportedly interested in Smart are the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks.