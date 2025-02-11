LA Lakers depth chart updated after Alex Len fills Anthony Davis’ center spot

The LA Lakers signed free agent center Alex Len. The Lakers finally signed a big man after the team rescinded the Mark Williams trade.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news about the Len signing on Tuesday, quoting Len's agent, Mike Lelchitski, in a tweet. The insider added that LA is waiving forward/center Christian Wood to make room for Len.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 31-year-old Len suited up for the Sacramento Kings this season, appearing in 36 games with three starts. The 7-foot, 250-pound center averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds, primarily in a limited role (7.2 mpg). Len is in his 12th season in the league.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to Charania, Len intended to sign with the Indiana Pacers before ultimately deciding to join the purple and gold after the Williams trade collapse. Len was traded to the Washington Wizards at the deadline but was waived.

Here is the updated LA Lakers' depth chart after the acquisition of Alex Len:

Point Guard Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Bronny James Shooting Guard Austin Reaves Dalton Knecht Shake Milton Jordan Goodwin Small Forward Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Cam Reddish Power Forward LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Maxi Kleber Markieff Morris Center Alex Len Jaxson Hayes Trey Jemison Christian Koloko

Luka Doncic and LeBron James are the starting point guard and power forward. The team's key starters this season, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, join the superstar duo at shooting guard and small forward, respectively. Len slots into the starting center spot.

Gabe Vincent and the returning Dalton Knecht are the backup guards, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt provide wing depth off the bench. Jaxson Hayes is the backup center, while recently acquired Maxi Kleber could also provide minutes down the middle.

Rob Pelinka hints at the Lakers' moves

Before Monday's matchup against the Utah Jazz, LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka hinted at its impending roster acquisition. The Lakers were in dire need of a big man following the fallout of the trade with the Charlotte Hornets.

"Hopefully we’ll have news to come in the next few days," Pelinka told Spectrum SportsNet.

Expand Tweet

Pelinka's statement came a day before it was announced that LA signed Alex Len. With its hole in the middle addressed, the Lakers could now focus on the buyout market. They will be searching for role player/s to aid what they hope will be a deep postseason run.

The Lakers (32-19) are on a six-game winning streak and are fourth in the competitive Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback