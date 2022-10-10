LA Lakers fans go into a frenzy after Purple and Gold break preseason losing streak - “See y’all Tuesday to f**k up y’all ring ceremony”, “I used to pray for times like this”

LA Lakers fans were delighted after the team bagged a preseason 124-121 win over the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, on the road.

The Lakers were on a ten-game losing streak in preseason basketball entering the game on Sunday (Oct. 9). They had come close to winning games in their three games this year, but the second unit fell short in the final half on all occasions.

However, the LA Lakers roster competed hard across the board to secure their first win of the 2022 preseason. With the victory coming against the defending champions, fans on Twitter couldn't contain their excitement.

One wrote in anticipation of what was to come on the opening day of the season when the two teams will meet again:

"See y’all Tuesday [Oct. 18] to f**k up y’all ring ceremony"

Another added:

"I used to pray for times like this"

Here are some more hilarious reactions:

DE🅿️RESSION @goated0ne @OVOLakeShow I used to pray for times like this @OVOLakeShow I used to pray for times like this https://t.co/hhLV0KYM9w

𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS HAVE FINALLY WON A PRESEASON GAME YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS HAVE FINALLY WON A PRESEASON GAME https://t.co/3Y2Tuqyuc4

Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 @LakerCentral365 Win or lose the NBA is better when the Lakers are good. Win or lose the NBA is better when the Lakers are good.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes "Lakers finally got their first preseason win."



Pat Bev:



"Lakers finally got their first preseason win."Pat Bev:https://t.co/hFVcQB4prd

Ballsack Sports ®  @BallsackSports I’m buying stock in the Lakers as a 48+ win team I’m buying stock in the Lakers as a 48+ win team

captain munch @_armstrong__ lakers vs warriors never a competitive match. we always bitching they ass lakers vs warriors never a competitive match. we always bitching they ass

Chief Rocka @mr_freshguy Lamar and the Lakers won…..got a dope ass workout inn….chilled…watched Bullet Train….yeah it was a good Sunday Lamar and the Lakers won…..got a dope ass workout inn….chilled…watched Bullet Train….yeah it was a good Sunday

Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn hit top form as LA Lakers produce another positive performance

The LA Lakers have shown massive improvement on both ends of the floor under new coach Darvin Ham. They've gotten better with every game, and it was only a matter of time before the Lakers secured a positive result.

They rested LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook for the second consecutive game when they took on the Golden State Warriors. However, the Purple and Gold bagged a win on the back of solid outings from Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn.

Davis scored a game-high 28 points and was the best player on the floor across both teams during the contest. AD continued to display his improved shooting efficiency, knocking down 50% of his field goals, including two triples on four attempts. He also made all eight of his free-throw attempts in 21 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Nunn has emerged as the breakout star from this LA Lakers preseason camp. He scored 21 points and dished out seven dimes while shooting 8-of-13 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, against Golden State.

Nunn's presence in the second half kept the Lakers in the game, helping them secure a surprising win.

Aside from Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn, the Lakers saw another player make a significant impact. Reserve Matt Ryan displayed his shooting talents in full swing as he made six of nine shots from deep off the bench in the second half. Ryan finished with 20 points.

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole were the best performers for the Warriors, finishing with 24 and 25 points respectively.

The LA Lakers are starting to find a rhythm with their current group. On paper, they seemed like a roster that lacks depth in several areas, but coach Ham seems to have had a great deal of influence on the players already.

The Lakers have been one of the most physical teams on defense in preseason. On the offensive end, they have created solid scoring opportunities despite their Big 3's minutes being staggered.

If they can continue to build on this foundation and can stay healthy, LA could surprise a few this season.

