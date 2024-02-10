LA Lakers free agency news: Buyout candidate Spencer Dinwiddie sits next to GM Rob Pelinka during game vs Pelicans

Just as the LA Lakers scored a near-franchise record 87 points started to make the headlines, buyout candidate and free agent Spencer Dinwiddie stole the spotlight within minutes. Dinwiddie was spotted sitting next to Rob Pelinka at the Crypto.com Arena, fuelling rumors of his potential signing with the Lakers.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha, a Lakers insider, shared the visuals first before NBA TV posted the picture on their 'X' handle.

The Lakers were reportedly the frontrunners, along with the Mavericks, to sign Dinwiddie in the buyout market. On Thursday, Dinwiddie was at the Dallas Mavericks-New York Knicks game. He was later spotted chopping it up with owner-turned-executive Mark Cuban, fueling speculation of signing with the Mavericks.

His public appearances prove reports that he's weighing his options between a reunion with the Mavericks or a first stint in LA. Both teams need guard depth as of now.

The Mavericks traded Seth Curry to the Charlotte Hornets in their marquee deadline day deal to acquire PJ Washington. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both frequently dealing with injuries. Dinwiddie is a reliable option, who has the

Meanwhile, the Lakers are missing Gabe Vincent because of injury, so their only option at point guard is D'Angelo Russell. The Lakers have gone winless in Rusell's absence, outlining the need for an additional ball-handler. The second unit lacks that presence, regardless of whether Russell is playing.

LA Lakers free agency news: Rob Pelinka coveting best option through buyout

The LA Lakers have expressed their desire to add the best option to their team in the buyout market. Rob Pelinka announced that after the Lakers stayed pat at the trade deadline. He said the right options weren't available for the right price that could have swung the needle.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers also saved another pick, giving them three first-rounders to deal in the summer in case a bonafide star becomes available. Here's what Pelinka told reported on Thursday:

“When I talk about marginal improvement, we have really good players in our rotation that are winning games, so sometimes if you trade for a player — let’s use a one to 10 scale — and you have a player that’s an eight or nine, and you trade for a player that plays the same position and he’s an 8.5, or nine or 10, but you’ve used assets to get that player, you’re getting that player for just a slight improvement and you’re really taking the player that is on your roster out of the rotation, and using a draft pick or asset to do it. So it just doesn’t make sense.”

Pelinka's thought process made sense, especially for the Lakers, as they don't have the draft capital as some of the other teams, who boast at least seven first-round picks and were able to afford to use those to make marginal improvements.

NBA rumors suggest the LA Lakers also felt they were being targeted with the 'Lakers tax' as teams asked them for a hefty asking price for targets compared to other suitors.

