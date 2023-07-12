Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers never worked out, so the Lakers parted ways with the superstar after one and a half seasons. However, Lakers coach Darvin Ham still raves about what "Brodie" brought to the table.

Westbrook's arrival in LA in the 2021-22 season was met with skepticism. Considering that he never looked like a solid fit on the team, fans were dissatisfied with his output, leading to an inevitable trade.

Under Frank Vogel, Westbrook never really hit his stride. Under Ham, he was challenged with a role as a contributor off the bench, where Russ came through for the team a few times.

Ham raved about Westbrook's performances off the bench, in a recent episode #thisleague UNCUT:

"I appreciate him for just giving it a chance and complying with what I wanted to do and just to take a bullet for the team.

"Like I told him, it's not a demotion, bro, like OK we got you, (Anthony Davis) and (LeBron James) in the starting lineup.All you guys need the ball, and most times, you give it up, and you going to go stand somewhere. Why not realign?"

Ham's realignment put Russ in a position to run the game as he preferred it, adding:

"People forget man, like he came in from that reserve role, and we would put runners and shooters and rim-rollers and finishers around him. This time, they were chanting MVP for Russ, and he saved our a** a bunch of nights where we started off flat, and he came in, and he pushed the tempo."

Westbrook often sparked the offense for the Lakers when things looked down in the second half. However, that didn't happen often enough for the Purple and Gold to keep him on for longer.

With a trade deadline move that literally saved the Lakers' season, it's safe to say that the Lakeshow made the right call.

Russell Westbrook re-signs with LA Clippers

After being traded and bought out by the Utah Jazz last season, the LA Clippers picked up Russell Westbrook from the buyout market. After a series of impressive outings, it seems like the Clippers found enough reason to bring Russ back.

Earlier in free agency, the Clippers re-signed Westbrook to a two-year deal worth $7.8 million. While many reckoned that as gross underpay, Russell Westbrook's return is a promising sight for fans across the world.

