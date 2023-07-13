Darvin Ham's path to becoming the head coach of the LA Lakers last offseason was illed with several missed opportunities. While the Lakers were fortunate that other teams overlooked him, Ham had been eagerly awaiting his chance to lead a team for a long time.

During the Summer League in Las Vegas, Ham joined Marc Stein and Chris Haynes on their live podcast. When asked about the numerous interviews Ham went through before finally securing the position with the Lakers, he said:

"Yeah, they f----- up royally. You go back and look at those teams, how many coaches changes have we had amongst those teams."

What does the LA Lakers' new roster look like?

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

The LA Lakers were able to secure several key pieces from last season while adding new players into the mix.

Playoff heroes such as Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves are both staying in LA. Despite the criticism he's received, D'Angelo Russell also got a callback on the team. These three efficiently helped Anthony Davis and LeBron James make a deep playoff run also.

As for their new recruits, the Purple and Gold secured one of the Miami Heat's playoff heroes last season, Gabe Vincent. They also secured two promising players from the draft class of 2019, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish.

Taurean Prince will also be suiting up for the Lakers this coming season, as he looks to add more firepower to the team's second unit.

The LA Lakers' have a high chance of making it back to the playoffs and potentially making another deep playoff run. What the franchise needs to figure out is how to keep both Anthony Davis and LeBron James healthy throughout the season.

If both stars avoid injuries next season, the Lakers will be one of the biggest threats in the West.

