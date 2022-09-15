"I actually got high hopes that Anthony Davis might be MVP"- Kendrick Perkins believes the LA Lakers will overcome internal conflicts, expects ‘out on a mission’ mindset from AD

All eyes will be on the LA Lakers this season. Fans will want to see if LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook can co-exist. It will also be interesting to see if the trio can help the Lakers clinch a playoff spot.

Kendrick Perkins said that he hopes for Davis to return to form next season. He went as far as to say that he believes Davis could be an MVP contender. Davis will be on a mission to cement his place as one of the best big men in the league once more.

During a recent interview with BallySports, Perkins shared his thoughts on the situation:

"I actually got high hopes that Anthony Davis might be MVP. I think that Anthony Davis is going to come out on a mission and I think this is Anthony Davis' moment."

Perkins' assessment could very well hold true for Davis if the former MVP candidate can manage to remain healthy for long periods. Much of the talk this offseason has been in regards to whether or not Westbrook will be able to return to his previous form. However, Davis' ability to stay healthy remains a bigger concern.

LA Lakers have a tough season ahead

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis in action for the LA Lakers.

Going into this season, many have questioned whether the addition of Patrick Beverley will help the LA Lakers find success. The Lakers are looking to avenge their disastrous 2021-22 season that saw them even miss the playoffs.

Anthony Davis played in just 40 games last season, which was still four more than he had the previous season. LeBron James played just 56 games. Russell Westbrook had to shoulder most of the responsibility, but he failed to do so.

Westbrook, Davis and James played together in just 21 games. Even in those games, Westbrook failed to be impactful. This was mostly because of his inherent need to have the ball in his hands. James has a similar need, and thus the pairing between the two never worked out.

Beverley has been added to a team that's already having chemistry issues. His on-court rivalry with Westbrook only complicates things. However, new coach Darvin Ham set the record straight and backed Westbrook to come good. Ham has challenged him to focus more on his defense.

The coach even said that Westbrook and Beverley will be together in certain lineups. Problems are aplenty for the LA Lakers, but the onus is on the stars to live up to their billings and stitch together a winning season.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman