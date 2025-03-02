LA Lakers injury report: Concerning updates for LeBron James, Luka Doncic and 2 key starters emerge vs LA Clippers (Mar. 2)

The LA Lakers injury report is concerning across the board ahead of Sunday's rematch against the LA Clippers. After weeks of relatively clean pre-game reports, the Lakers have six injured players, including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jordan Goodwin and Maxi Kleber.

James and Doncic are questionable, citing foot and calf injury management, respectively. The duo has played four games in seven days, including a back-to-back on Friday against the Clippers.

Meanwhile, Reaves suffered a calf soreness injury on Friday. He played nine minutes before leaving the floor. The MRIs have returned negative, so he's day-to-day but doubtful on Sunday. Reaves will likely sit out this clash.

Hachimura sustained a knee injury on Thursday against the Timberwolves. He's on the injury report, citing a left patellar tendinopathy and is week-to-week. Jordan Goodwin also suffered an injury on Friday and is doubtful with a right ankle sprain. Similar to Reaves, he's unlikely to play.

Kleber remains on the sidelines as he continues recovering from foot surgery. The newly traded center, who joined the team in the Luka Doncic trade, could be back before the season ends in April.

Shorthanded LA Lakers survive late blows from LA Clippers in last game

The LA Lakers were severely shorthanded in Friday's contest after Austin Reaves left the game nine minutes into the contest. Luka Doncic and LeBron James pulled through despite managing their injuries on the second night of a back-to-back to give the Lakers their fifth consecutive win and 17th in 21 games.

Doncic went off for 31 points. He scored 20 in the second half. Doncic shot 9 of 22 but was 3 of 9 from 3 and 10 of 11 from the free throw line. On the other hand, James had 28 points and 13 rebounds on 57.1% shooting.

The Lakers won 106-102 behind the duo's offensive explosion. No other player scored above 10 points, but they gave it their all defensively to earn a hard-fought win.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers game?

FanDuel SportsNetwork SoCal and Spectrum SportsNet will provide local coverage of the LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers game on Sunday. Viewers outside the local regions can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena.

