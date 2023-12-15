LA Lakers Injury Report (Dec. 15): Latest on Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis’ availability

Jarred Vanderbilt is probable while Anthony Davis is questionable for Friday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Both were also on the LA Lakers’ injury report on Wednesday but were eventually cleared to play in their first head-to-head encounter with San Antonio. Like before, they could be game-time decisions.

Vanderbilt has been dealing with back spasms over the last few games. He came off the bench against the Spurs on Wednesday and contributed two points, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

“Vando” is trending towards playing in the rematch but could be under minutes restriction.

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, has been battling groin/hip spasms for over a month. Many wondered if he would be allowed to play on Wednesday, as it was the back end of the LA Lakers’ back-to-back set. AD, though, was cleared to play before the game and played a huge role in the win.

Davis had 37 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and one assist versus San Antonio. His matchup against Victor Wembanyama lived up to all the hype. AD didn’t show any signs of being uncomfortable despite playing through injury.

What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis?

Jarred Vanderbilt previously missed the LA Lakers’ first 20 games due to heel bursitis. He debuted for the Lakers on Dec. 2 against the Houston Rockets. After two games, he was ruled out on Dec. 12 versus the Dallas Mavericks due to lower back spasms.

“Vando” was questionable on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs but was eventually allowed to play. He's likely to play on Friday despite the probable status.

Anthony Davis’ hip/groin issues started on Nov. 6 against the Miami Heat. AD missed the last 14 minutes after wincing in pain due to a left hip/adductor spasm. The LA Lakers held him out of the next game versus the Houston Rockets.

The big man has been on the team’s injury reports since then. However, he has been usually cleared to play hours before the game.

Many even thought he’d be forced to sit out on Wednesday, as it was the second night of a back-to-back set. Not only did Davis play, but he was spectacular against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis’ stats vs the San Antonio Spurs

Jarred Vanderbilt has played eight games against the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 points and 1.3 assists.

In 36 games against the Spurs, Anthony Davis has averaged 22.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. Basketball fans can’t wait for his rematch with Victor Wembanyama on Friday.