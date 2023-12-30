LA Lakers Injury Report (Dec. 30): Latest on Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent's status

Cam Reddish could be playing for the LA Lakers on Saturday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Reddish's status has been upgraded to probable ahead of the Lakers' trip to Minneapolis to take on the Timberwolves.

Cam Reddish rested his groin injury on Thursday night when the LA Lakers hosted the Charlotte Hornets.

Cam Reddish's return is very timely for the LA Lakers, especially if LeBron James decides to sit out their Saturday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James is now listed as "questionable" for the game against the Timberwolves, which falls right on his 39th birthday, owing to a knee injury.

Anthony Davis, on the other hand, is also questionable for the LA Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves match-up due to a left ankle bone bruise.

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham, though, expects both LeBron James and Anthony Davis to suit up for the games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans in the final weekend of 2023.

Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will be out for at least eight weeks.

What happened to Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent?

Cam Reddish has been nursing a groin injury since last month, when he hurt it in the LA Lakers' game against the Dallas Mavericks. He has been in and out of the lineup since then.

Gabe Vincent, on the other hand, decided to undergo surgery on his left knee after feeling some swelling on the said knee that limited him to only five games this season.

LeBron James plays point guard in Gabe Vincent's absence

While D'Angelo Russell was active for the LA Lakers on Thursday night, coach Darvin Ham decided to play LeBron James at point guard when they hosted the Charlotte Hornets amidst Gabe Vincent's absence.

The plan worked as James dished a game-high 11 assists for the Lakers in the 133-112 blowout win, along with 17 points and four rebounds. Russell did well off the bench with 16 points, three rebounds, and nine assists.

Davis led the Lakers with 26 points, eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and two steals.

Rui Hachimura got the start for the LA Lakers with Cam Reddish sitting out and also put up 17 markers with four boards, one dime, and one steal.

Austin Reaves also had 16 points with two rebounds, four assists, and one steal off the bench.