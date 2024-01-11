LA Lakers Injury Report (Jan. 11): Latest update on Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt's availability

Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt are seen as critical pieces in the LA Lakers frontcourt rotation to gain success in the 2023-24 season. This team is about to take on the Phoenix Suns with their big three playing this January 11 at the Crypto.com Arena located in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Lakers have an even record of 19-19 and hope to get a winning record after gaining victories in their last two matchups with the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors.

According to the recent Lakers injury report, they have LeBron James and Cam Reddish marked as questionable while Anthony Davis is listed as probable. However, Rui Hachimura is doubtful to play against the Suns. All four are game-time decisions with Hachimura having the least probability to be cleared by the team's medical staff.

Gabe Vincent is ruled out and is expected to rejoin the team in late February. The rest of the team, including Jarred Vanderbilt, are available to play in this upcoming matchup.

What happened to Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt?

Rui Hachimura has not suited up for the LA Lakers entering 2024 and in the last four games due to a calf injury. The Japanese star has missed a total of 13 games this season and aside from an ankle injury, he had a broken nose, wrist injury and concussion this season.

Jarred Vanderbilt has missed the team's first 20 games of the season because of a heel injury. Since December 13, he has not missed any of the last 14 games, however, this heel injury will be monitored by the Lakers' medical staff.

Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt stats vs. Phoenix Suns

This is the third time both teams faced this season and the Lakers have won both of them. The most recent game happened on December 5 where both Hachimura and Vanderbilt played.

Both came off the bench with Hachimura having more minutes. In 21 minutes, Hachimura had seven points and two rebounds. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt just had one point but tallied six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

On November 10, Vanderbilt missed the Lakers game against the Suns with an injury. Hachimura came off the bench as well and had seven points, three rebounds and four steals.

So far this 2023-24 season, Vanderbilt has averaged 2.5 points and 4.1 rebounds across 17 games. On the other hand, Hachimura has been giving the Lakers 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game over 25 matchups.