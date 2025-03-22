LA Lakers injury report: Latest on Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura's status as injury list sees major developments for Bulls game (Mar. 22)

The LA Lakers will cross swords against the Chicago Bulls in an interconference regular season game on Saturday. Ahead of the matchup, the Lakers' injury report lists eight players, including Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The most notable updates concern LeBron James and Hachimura, both of whom have missed significant time.

Rui Hachimura has been sidelined for the Lakers' last 12 games due to left patellar tendinopathy. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game and there's a possibility he could make his return. Hachimura's availability will depend on how he feels leading up to the game.

Austin Reaves, who missed the previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right ankle sprain, is listed as probable. Jarred Vanderbilt (right groin strain), Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain) and Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle injury management) are all probable and expected to play against the Bulls.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is dealing with a left groin strain and his status for the game is questionable. The four-time NBA champion has been seen engaging in intense on-court activities as he nears his comeback. James has missed the last seven games for the Lakers.

Gabe Vincent (left knee injury management) is also listed as questionable, while Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) has been ruled out.

Where to watch Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers?

The Chicago Bulls vs. LA Lakers game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Mar. 22, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Bulls vs. Lakers game will be telecast live on Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and CHSN (local) while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. For those looking to live stream the game, it will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

