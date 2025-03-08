LA Lakers injury report: Latest on LeBron James and Rui Hachimura's status for rivalry game against Celtics (Mar. 8)

The LA Lakers will square off against the Boston Celtics in a high-profile interconference regular season game on Saturday. Ahead of the matchup, several Lakers players are listed on the injury report, including LeBron James and Rui Hachimura.

Ad

LeBron James is listed as probable due to left foot injury management and is expected to play unless there is a last-minute setback. The four-time NBA champion was active during the Lakers' overtime victory against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luka Doncic is also probable with a right knee contusion and is likely to play on Saturday, barring any last-minute issues. The Slovenian star delivered an outstanding performance in the previous game against the Knicks, recording a double-double.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jaxson Hayes is questionable due to a right knee contusion. He played against the Knicks, contributing eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Hayes' defensive efforts were key in the Lakers' victory over the Knicks.

Ad

On the other hand, star forward Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) have been ruled out. Bronny James will also remain sidelined as he has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Lakers are currently the second hottest team in the league. Under the guidance of JJ Redick, the team has won eight consecutive games and now sits in second place in the Western Conference with a 40-21 record.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics?

The LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game will be televised live on ABC and ESPN+ while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The Lakers vs. Celtics game will take place on Saturday, Mar. 8, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will tip off 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback