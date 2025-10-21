  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • LA Lakers Injury Report: Latest on Luka Doncic's status as 3 players on injury list for opening night game vs Warriors (Oct. 21)

LA Lakers Injury Report: Latest on Luka Doncic's status as 3 players on injury list for opening night game vs Warriors (Oct. 21)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 21, 2025 15:30 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns -LA Lakers Injury Report: Latest on Luka Doncic's status as 3 players on injury list for opening night game vs Warriors (Oct. 21). (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers will tip off their 2025-26 campaign with a crunch showdown against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Ahead of the highly anticipated game, the Purple and Gold have three player on their injury report. The good news is that Luka Doncic isn't one of them, as the Slovenian superstar's availability is confirmed.

Ad

Luka Doncic missed four preseason games but was in action in the team's last tune-up game against the Sacramento Kings. After he played in the offseason for Slovenia, the Lakers management opted to rest the superstar point guard for the bulk of the preseason.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, LeBron James won't be in a Lakers uniform on opening night owing to his right sciatica injury. The four-time NBA champion remained sidelined through all six preseason games. He is targeting to make his season debut in late November, but it will all depend on how his recovery phase pans out.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Adou Thiero is ruled out as he continues to recover from a right knee injury after undergoing surgery. He worked out with assistant coach Lindsey Harding and Austin Pope on Monday. The rookie carried out defensive drills after practice as he continued heading in the direction and closer to full fitness.

Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber picked up a fresh injury and is listed as questionable with an abdominal muscle strain. The former Dallas Mavericks star played only one preseason game, which was the Lakers' sixth and final tune-up contest, and finished with three points and two rebounds.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors?

The LA Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 21. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Warriors game will be broadcast live on NBC. Live streaming will be available on Peacock, Fubo and NBA League Pass.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications