LA Lakers Injury Report: Latest on Luka Doncic's status as 3 players on injury list for opening night game vs Warriors (Oct. 21)

The LA Lakers will tip off their 2025-26 campaign with a crunch showdown against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Ahead of the highly anticipated game, the Purple and Gold have three player on their injury report. The good news is that Luka Doncic isn't one of them, as the Slovenian superstar's availability is confirmed.Luka Doncic missed four preseason games but was in action in the team's last tune-up game against the Sacramento Kings. After he played in the offseason for Slovenia, the Lakers management opted to rest the superstar point guard for the bulk of the preseason.Meanwhile, LeBron James won't be in a Lakers uniform on opening night owing to his right sciatica injury. The four-time NBA champion remained sidelined through all six preseason games. He is targeting to make his season debut in late November, but it will all depend on how his recovery phase pans out.Adou Thiero is ruled out as he continues to recover from a right knee injury after undergoing surgery. He worked out with assistant coach Lindsey Harding and Austin Pope on Monday. The rookie carried out defensive drills after practice as he continued heading in the direction and closer to full fitness.Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber picked up a fresh injury and is listed as questionable with an abdominal muscle strain. The former Dallas Mavericks star played only one preseason game, which was the Lakers' sixth and final tune-up contest, and finished with three points and two rebounds.Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors?The LA Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 21. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).The Lakers vs. Warriors game will be broadcast live on NBC. Live streaming will be available on Peacock, Fubo and NBA League Pass.