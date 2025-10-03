  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • LA Lakers Injury Report: Latest status of LeBron James, Luka Doncic & other stars' availability revealed for preseason game vs Suns

LA Lakers Injury Report: Latest status of LeBron James, Luka Doncic & other stars' availability revealed for preseason game vs Suns

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 03, 2025 21:23 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
LA Lakers Injury Report: Latest status of LeBron James, Luka Doncic & other stars' availability revealed for preseason game vs Suns - Source: Getty

The LA Lakers begin their preseason game with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. However, four-time champion LeBron James will not be available due to a glute nerve irritation, described as more of a precaution than a serious setback.

Ad

James was held out of early practices due to minor glute issues. Over the offseason, he had a Grade 2 MCL sprain of the left knee, which was sustained in the playoffs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also absent is Luka Doncic. He expected to miss the first two preseason games, which is part of a load-management plan, Doncic represented Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Other Lakers players out injured are Marcus Smart, who's out due to Achilles tendinopathy; he has not yet participated in training camp practice, and Maxi Kleber, who suffered a quadriceps tweak during conditioning, is currently undergoing an MRI and expected to miss the early preseason games.

Ad

Finally is rookie Adou Thiero. He is recovering from knee surgery, with swelling issues, and has yet to play in any games.

The Lakers’ matchup against the Suns is slated for Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Acrisure Arena, Greater Palm Springs, California. Doors open around 6:00 p.m. local time.

It’s part of the Lakers’ six-game preseason slate. Fans can catch the game via NBA TV in the U.S. and Spectrum SportsNet locally.

Ad

Lakers coach JJ Redick opens up on LeBron James' availability

Lakers coach JJ Redick shared with reporters his thoughts on LeBron James' availability. James will be competing in a record 23rd season.

"I think it’s probably a little big longer of a ramp up leading into opening night for him,” Redick told reporters. “Just obviously in Year 23, it’s uncharted territory here. So, I felt, and in talking with performance and in talking with (James’ trainer) Mike (Mancias) and LeBron, like probably did too much last year in camp, which was great for me as a first-year head coach to get buy-in from him."
Ad
"But it’ll be a slower process with him leading into the first game," Reddick added. "He’s obviously got 22 years so far of wear and tear on the body and he’s dealing with a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute. So, we’re just playing the long game with LeBron.”

James' role in the Lakers will play second fiddle to Doncic, the Slovenian is expected to become the franchise's cornerstone. King James told reporters during media day that his motivation is due to his love for the game.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications