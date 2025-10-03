LA Lakers Injury Report: Latest status of LeBron James, Luka Doncic & other stars' availability revealed for preseason game vs Suns

The LA Lakers begin their preseason game with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. However, four-time champion LeBron James will not be available due to a glute nerve irritation, described as more of a precaution than a serious setback.James was held out of early practices due to minor glute issues. Over the offseason, he had a Grade 2 MCL sprain of the left knee, which was sustained in the playoffs.Also absent is Luka Doncic. He expected to miss the first two preseason games, which is part of a load-management plan, Doncic represented Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025.Other Lakers players out injured are Marcus Smart, who's out due to Achilles tendinopathy; he has not yet participated in training camp practice, and Maxi Kleber, who suffered a quadriceps tweak during conditioning, is currently undergoing an MRI and expected to miss the early preseason games.Finally is rookie Adou Thiero. He is recovering from knee surgery, with swelling issues, and has yet to play in any games.The Lakers’ matchup against the Suns is slated for Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Acrisure Arena, Greater Palm Springs, California. Doors open around 6:00 p.m. local time.It’s part of the Lakers’ six-game preseason slate. Fans can catch the game via NBA TV in the U.S. and Spectrum SportsNet locally.Lakers coach JJ Redick opens up on LeBron James' availabilityLakers coach JJ Redick shared with reporters his thoughts on LeBron James' availability. James will be competing in a record 23rd season.&quot;I think it’s probably a little big longer of a ramp up leading into opening night for him,” Redick told reporters. “Just obviously in Year 23, it’s uncharted territory here. So, I felt, and in talking with performance and in talking with (James’ trainer) Mike (Mancias) and LeBron, like probably did too much last year in camp, which was great for me as a first-year head coach to get buy-in from him.&quot;&quot;But it’ll be a slower process with him leading into the first game,&quot; Reddick added. &quot;He’s obviously got 22 years so far of wear and tear on the body and he’s dealing with a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute. So, we’re just playing the long game with LeBron.”James' role in the Lakers will play second fiddle to Doncic, the Slovenian is expected to become the franchise's cornerstone. King James told reporters during media day that his motivation is due to his love for the game.